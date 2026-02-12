Zeon Corporation Makes Strategic Investment in Chemify to Accelerate Digital Chemistry Innovation and Drive Development of New Materials Through State-of-the-Art Automated Molecular Design and Synthesis

Partnership supports Chemify’s application of its Chemputation technology to design and make novel compounds and materials for Zeon

TOKYO & GLASGOW, Scotland & SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Chemifarm--Zeon Corporation (Zeon; head office: Chiyoda-ku, Tokyo; President and CEO: Tetsuya Toyoshima), through its venture capital arm Zeon Ventures Inc. (California, U.S.A.; representative: Kazuhiro Takahashi), has strategically invested in and partnered with Chemify, Ltd. (Chemify), a U.K. growth-stage company and pioneer in digital chemistry for accelerating the design, discovery, and synthesis of novel molecules for medicines and advanced materials.

Chemify is at the forefront of digitizing and automating the entire chemical discovery and synthesis process. Chemify’s Chemputation technology translates target molecules into proven chemical code that runs directly on the company’s robotic systems, enabling fully automated Design–Make–Test–Analyze cycles. By automating the end-to-end cycle from molecular design to synthesis and analysis, Chemify can access novel chemical space and potentially achieve a 10-fold reduction in the time required from initial conception to compound synthesis. Last year, Chemify opened its first Chemifarm, a fully automated chemistry facility in Glasgow, Scotland, one of the world's most advanced laboratories for molecular design and synthesis. This facility enables automated synthesis and rapid iteration for the discovery of novel small molecules moving from code to compound faster than ever, fueling innovations in advanced materials and beyond.

The development of novel, makeable molecules is essential to helping address global challenges in human health, energy conservation, and environmental sustainability. Zeon Corporation has been an early adopter of digital transformation in chemical research, seeking to redefine the future of R&D since the field's infancy. Through this investment and partnership, we aim to leverage Chemify’s cutting-edge technology to further accelerate our digital chemistry initiatives and drive the creation of new materials and compounds that can provide meaningful solutions to society’s most pressing challenges.

In the STAGE30 medium-term management plan, Zeon Corporation aims to raise the sales ratio of four growth areas (Mobility, Healthcare and Life Science, Telecommunications and Green Transformation) to 48% of total sales by fiscal 2028. Going forward, Zeon will continue to contribute to a 'sustainable planet' and 'safe and comfortable society’ by investing in and supporting innovative companies and developing new materials that can transform various fields and industries.

Outline of Chemify

Company Name: Chemify, Ltd.

Business: Molecular design, discovery and automated synthesis

Representative: Lee Cronin

Address: 11 Chapel Lane, Glasgow G11 6 EW

URL: https://www.chemify.io/

Outline of Zeon Ventures

Company Name: Zeon Ventures, Inc.

Business: Investment in startup companies and other activities

Representative: Kazuhiro Takahashi

Address: 25 Metro Drive, Suite 238, San Jose, California 95110

Investment Scale: US$ 50 million

URL: https://www.zeon.ventures/

