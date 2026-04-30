What makes life science angel investment work?

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Yaniv Sneor, founder of the Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and Alex Pederson, an investor at Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and partner at Alloy Bio Consulting. We discuss why a life sciences-only angel group matters, how they evaluate opportunities, and the importance of strong teams, capital efficiency and a realistic path to exit.
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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Yaniv Sneor, founder of the Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and Alex Pederson, an investor at Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and partner at Alloy Bio Consulting. We explore why a dedicated life sciences angel group is important, how they assess investment opportunities, and why strong teams, efficient use of capital, and a clear, realistic exit strategy matter.
Host
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, Director of Insights, BioSpace
Guests
Yaniv Sneor, Founder, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels
Alex Pederson, Investor, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels & Partner, Alloy Bio Consulting
Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.