What makes life science angel investment work?

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Yaniv Sneor, founder of the Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and Alex Pederson, an investor at Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and partner at Alloy Bio Consulting. We explore why a dedicated life sciences angel group is important, how they assess investment opportunities, and why strong teams, efficient use of capital, and a clear, realistic exit strategy matter.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Yaniv Sneor, Founder, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels

Alex Pederson, Investor, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels & Partner, Alloy Bio Consulting

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.