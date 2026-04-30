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What makes life science angel investment work?

April 30, 2026 | 
1 min read | 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker, BioSpace Insights

In this episode of Denatured, you’ll be hearing from Yaniv Sneor, founder of the Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and Alex Pederson, an investor at Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and partner at Alloy Bio Consulting. We discuss why a life sciences-only angel group matters, how they evaluate opportunities, and the importance of strong teams, capital efficiency and a realistic path to exit.

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In this Denatured episode, Jennifer C. Smith-Parker speaks to Yaniv Sneor, founder of the Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and Alex Pederson, an investor at Mid Atlantic Bio Angels and partner at Alloy Bio Consulting. We explore why a dedicated life sciences angel group is important, how they assess investment opportunities, and why strong teams, efficient use of capital, and a clear, realistic exit strategy matter.

Host

⁠Jennifer C. Smith-Parker⁠, Director of Insights, BioSpace

Guests

Yaniv Sneor, Founder, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels

Alex Pederson, Investor, Mid Atlantic Bio Angels & Partner, Alloy Bio Consulting

Disclaimer: The views expressed in this discussion by guests are their own and do not represent those of their organizations.

Podcasts Denatured Medical device Venture capital Mergers & acquisitions Startups Clinical research
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker is Director of Insights at BioSpace. She has been been immersed for 20 years in healthcare, first as a journalist and editor before pivoting to corporate, brand, and product communications. A skilled storyteller, she is adept at creating diverse content across platforms and crafting narratives that drive engagement, strengthen reputation, and deliver measurable growth. You can reach her at Jennifer.Smith-Parker@BioSpace.com.
BioSpace Insights
BioSpace Insights BioSpace Insights
The BioSpace Insights teams performs research and analysis on industry trends for BioSpace and clients, producing industry reports, podcasts, events and articles.
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