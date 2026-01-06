SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Zealand Pharma to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

January 6, 2026 | 
1 min read

Press release – No. 1 / 2026

Zealand Pharma to present at the J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference

Copenhagen, Denmark, January 5, 2026 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or “Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company transforming the future of metabolic health, today announced that the Company will participate in the 44th J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on January 12-15, 2026 in San Francisco, California.

Adam Steensberg, President and Chief Executive Officer, will take part in a presentation and fireside chat on Wednesday January 14 at 1:30pm PST / 10:30pm CET. A live audio webcast will be available at: https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/healthcare26/sessions/317741-zealand-pharma/webcast?gpu_only=true&kiosk=true.
A replay of the webcast will be available at https://www.zealandpharma.com/events/.

About Zealand Pharma A/S
Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) is a biotechnology company focused on advancing medicines for obesity and metabolic health. Combining more than 25 years of peptide R&D expertise with a proprietary data platform that leverages advanced data‑driven and AI/ML approaches, Zealand Pharma aims to lead a new era in obesity and metabolic health.

To date, more than ten Zealand Pharma‑invented drug candidates have entered clinical development, of which two products have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The Company has collaborations with global pharmaceutical and biotechnology partners for research, development, and commercialization.

Founded in 1998, Zealand Pharma is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a U.S. presence in Boston, Massachusetts. Learn more at www.zealandpharma.com.  

Contacts
Adam Lange (Investors)
Vice President, Investor Relations
Zealand Pharma
Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)
Investor Relations Manager
Zealand Pharma
Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Rachel James-Owens (Media)
Vice President, Corporate Communications & Media Relations
Zealand Pharma
RJamesOwens@zealandpharma.com

Amber Fennell, Jessica Hodgson, Sean Leous (Media)
ICR Healthcare
ZealandPharma@icrhealthcare.com
+44 (0) 7739 658 783


Events Europe
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Sagittal brain showing cortical thinning and ventricular enlargement associated with Alzheimer disease, displayed on a blue background for anatomical clarity.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Still Confident in Anti-Tau Asset as J&J Becomes Latest Victim in Spiraling Space
December 5, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Amgen sign at its headquarters in Thousand Oaks, California, USA.
Cardiovascular disease
Amgen’s Repatha Cuts Risk of First Heart Attack by 36% in Phase III Trial
November 10, 2025
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Photo of Basel, Switzerland, and Rhine river
Business
Basel Life Sciences Scene Embraces International Companies, Startups
November 6, 2025
 · 
6 min read
 · 
Angela Gabriel
Dorval, Quebec, Canada - September 3, 2021: Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada Inc. head office building in Dorval, Quebec, Canada. Novartis is a global healthcare company based in Switzerland.
Immunology and inflammation
Novartis Presents New Data From Potential First Targeted Sjögren’s Treatment
October 29, 2025
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie