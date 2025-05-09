Company announcement – No. 12 / 2025

Zealand Pharma announces closing of collaboration and license agreement with Roche

Copenhagen, Denmark, May 9, 2025 – Zealand Pharma A/S ("the Company" or “Zealand Pharma”) (Nasdaq: ZEAL) (CVR-no. 20045078), a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of innovative peptide-based medicines, today announces that all closing conditions in the collaboration and license agreement with Roche announced on March 12, 2025 have been satisfied, including regulatory conditions, and the agreement has become effective.

“We are incredibly excited to launch this partnership, which represents a step change to realize Zealand Pharma’s vision of becoming a key player in the future management of obesity. Roche ticked all the right boxes for what we were looking for in a partner and we look very much forward to working closely together to unlock the full potential of petrelintide to benefit people who are overweight or obese”, said Adam Steensberg, Chief Executive Officer at Zealand Pharma.

# # #

About Zealand Pharma A/S

Zealand Pharma A/S (Nasdaq: ZEAL) ("Zealand") is a biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of peptide-based medicines. More than 10 drug candidates invented by Zealand have advanced into clinical development, of which two have reached the market and three candidates are in late-stage development. The company has development partnerships with a number of pharma companies as well as commercial partnerships for its marketed products.

Zealand was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark, with a presence in the United States. For more information about Zealand’s business and activities, please visit www.zealandpharma.com.

Contacts

Adam Lange (Investors)

Vice President, Investor Relations

Zealand Pharma

Email: alange@zealandpharma.com

Neshat Ahmadi (Investors)

Investor Relations Manager

Zealand Pharma

Email: neahmadi@zealandpharma.com

Anna Krassowska, PhD (Investors and Media)

Vice President, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications

Zealand Pharma

Email: akrassowska@zealandpharma.com