Zai Lab to Present New Data from Internally Developed, Next-Generation Oncology Candidates at AACR 2025 Annual Meeting

Poster presentation will highlight the potential of ZL-6201 as an innovative antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of sarcoma and other leucine-rich repeat-containing protein 15 (LRRC15)-positive solid tumors

Late-breaking poster presentation will summarize data from preclinical evaluation of ZL-1222, a promising next-generation interleukin-12 (IL-12) immunocytokine therapy for the treatment of various cancers

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced that data from preclinical studies of the Company’s internally discovered and developed next-generation, investigational oncology therapies, ZL-6201, an LRRC15 antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of sarcoma, and ZL-1222, a PD-1 targeted IL-12 immunocytokine for cancer immunotherapy, will be presented during poster sessions at the upcoming American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2025 taking place April 25-30, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois.





“Aligned with our strategy for our internally developed global oncology pipeline, ZL-6201 and ZL-1222 are promising investigational compounds with the potential to address multiple cancer types, including several that remain challenging to treat with current standard-of-care therapies,” said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development at Zai Lab.

LRRC15 is a type I transmembrane protein and an appealing target for cancer therapy because it is overexpressed in various mesenchymal tumors, such as sarcoma, glioblastoma and melanoma. Zai Lab is evaluating ZL-6201 as a potential first-in-class LRRC15 ADC targeting multiple solid tumors.

Interleukin-12 treatments have demonstrated potential to offer therapeutic benefit across a range of cancer types; however, narrow therapeutic windows and toxicity concerns have limited the benefit of this therapeutic class. Zai Lab is evaluating ZL-1222 as a potential next-generation PD-1-targeted IL-12 immunocytokine for cancer immunotherapy across a variety of indications, potentially combining potent antitumor activity with improved systemic safety.

Details regarding the Zai Lab poster presentations at AACR 2025 are as follows:

Title: Discovery and characterization of a novel LRRC15-targeting antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of solid tumors

Presenter: Bing Wan, Ph.D., Executive Director, Biology, Zai Lab

Session Title: New and Emerging Cancer Drug Targets

Date/Time: Tuesday, April 29, 2025, from 9:00 a.m. - 12:00 p.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Poster Section 17

Poster Board Number: 23

Published Abstract Number: 4266

Title: Cis-delivery of a potency-reduced IL-12 via an anti-PD-1 single-chain antibody exhibits potent anti-tumor activity

Presenter: Linda Liu, Ph.D., Senior Vice President, Biologics Discovery, Zai Lab

Session Title: Late-Breaking Research: Clinical Research 1

Date/Time: Monday, April 28, 2025, from 2:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m. CT

Location: McCormick Place Convention Center, Poster Section 53

Poster Board Number: 1

Publish Abstract Number: LB2024

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) is an innovative, research-based, commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company based in China and the United States. We are focused on discovering, developing, and commercializing innovative products that address medical conditions with significant unmet needs in the areas of oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience. Our goal is to leverage our competencies and resources to positively impact human health in China and worldwide.

For additional information about Zai Lab, including our products, business activities and partnerships, research, and other events or developments, please visit www.zailaboratory.com or follow us at www.X.com/ZaiLab_Global.

