Zai Lab Establishes Oncology Scientific Advisory Board

- Newly formed Advisory Board comprises world-class leaders in oncology to support advancement of Zai Lab’s robust oncology products and pipeline

SHANGHAI & CAMBRIDGE, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB; HKEX: 9688) today announced the creation of its Oncology Scientific Advisory Board (SAB). The newly formed Oncology SAB is comprised of distinguished oncology leaders and will support the advancement of the Company’s robust oncology products and pipeline, including multiple internally developed investigational therapies.

“We are honored to bring together this esteemed group of oncology leaders who will support our continued development and advancement of innovative treatment options for patients globally,” said Rafael G. Amado, M.D., President, Head of Global Research and Development, Zai Lab. “The formation of this Board is an important step for Zai; we know our clinical programs will benefit tremendously from the guidance and perspective of this highly regarded and experienced group of individuals.”

Zai Lab’s Oncology SAB comprises the following:

Lieping Chen, M.D., Ph.D., is a United Technologies Corporation chair in cancer research, professor of immunobiology, dermatology and medicine at the Yale University School of Medicine.

Richard S. Finn, M.D., is director of the Signal Transduction Program in the Jonsson Comprehensive Cancer Center at University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA).

Thomas F. Gajewski, M.D., Ph.D., directs the Melanoma Oncology Clinic and leads the Immunology and Cancer Program at the University of Chicago Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Melissa L. Johnson, M.D., directs lung cancer research at the Sarah Cannon Research Institute.

Matthew Krebs, M.D., Ph.D., is a clinical senior lecturer in experimental cancer medicine at the University of Manchester and leads early phase clinical trials at The Christie NHS Foundation Trust, Manchester, U.K.

Patricia LoRusso, M.D., D.O., is director of the Early Phase Clinical Trials Program and Associate Center Director of Experimental Therapeutics at Yale Cancer Center.

Michael T. Lotze, M.D., FACS, is professor of surgery, immunology and bioengineering, and director of the DAMP Laboratories at the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center Hillman Cancer Center.

Timothy Yap, M.B.B.S., Ph.D., FRCP, is a medical oncologist, physician-scientist and professor at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center.

