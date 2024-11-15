Yamaha Motor Launches CELL HANDLER(TM) 2: New Cell Picking and Imaging System

— Enhanced Efficiency in Cell Research with Intuitive Operation and AI-Driven Automation —

IWATA, Japan--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd. (Tokyo: 7272) announced today the upcoming release of the new CELL HANDLER(TM) 2, a cell picking and imaging system set to launch in March 2025. This advanced system aims to enhance the efficiency and refinement of research and experiments focused on new drug development. CELL HANDLER(TM) 2 is the successor to the CELL HANDLER(TM), a cell picking and imaging system that handles cells (clusters)*1 and acquires data with high speed and accuracy. The development concept is “the best partner for cell research.” This next-generation cell handling system incorporates innovative technology, leveraging feedback from researchers to enhance the user experience. With AI-based automation, enhanced imaging functions, and improved operability, the system provides stronger support for researchers’ challenges in pursuit of new discoveries.

(Press Conference) https://youtu.be/u6-HlYnwljk

CELL HANDLER(TM) 2 was developed with researchers’ daily use in mind, aiming to streamline the working environment for various stages of cell research—not only suction and dispensing but also observation, analysis, and other processes involved in handling cells.

With AI-driven automatic cell selection and an autofocus function for smooth, clear imaging, the system enables more refined work while reducing labor. The system also enables video capture and offers greater flexibility in positioning the suctioned cell (clusters), expanding the scope of research. Furthermore, it improves traceability in imaging after cell suction and contributes to the creation of highly reliable data through the automatic generation of tiled images by seamlessly stitching together images around the cells.

In the Medium-Term Management Plan 2022-2024, Yamaha Motor designated several “New Businesses” and “Growth Businesses” as “Strategic Business Fields”. As part of managing its business portfolio, the Company will actively allocate management resources to these businesses in order to develop them into future core businesses. In this context, the Company has positioned the medical and healthcare field as one of its strategic business fields and is aiming to further strengthen its structure to transform this into a future core business as well as to create demand and expand the scale of operations.

Market Background and Product Outline

In recent years, the costs of developing new drugs have been on the rise. In new drug discovery research using stem cells, such as iPS cells, and non-clinical trials without experimental animals have increasingly demanded greater efficiency and refinement in cell handling, alongside a growing need for automation, labor reduction, and digitalization of the overall procedure.

With an eye on further utilizing industrial robotics technology, focusing mainly on surface mounters, the Company began exploring applications in the medical field in 2010, and launched the CELL HANDLER(TM) in 2017. Leveraging the ultra-high-speed, high-accuracy pick-and-place technology, the Company has developed suction and dispensing technologies, along with image processing techniques, specifically designed for handling cell clusters—which are irregularly shaped, soft, and fragile—compared to the electronic components. The system enables the selection of target cell clusters with speed and accuracy previously difficult to achieve manually, transferring them individually to high-density culture plates while capturing images and converting the visual information into data. The CELL HANDLER(TM) has been supplied to research institutions and pharmaceutical companies across the globe, where it helps reduce the workload in various processes such as drug discovery and development.

As time has passed since the launch of the CELL HANDLER(TM), user feedback obtained during that period has highlighted areas for improvement, prompting the development of a new model. The CELL HANDLER(TM) 2 builds on the strengths of the CELL HANDLER(TM), offering an environment for high-accuracy observation and data collection technology along with an intuitive, user-friendly interface and functionality. The system also aims to contribute to quality improvement and efficiency in research and experiments related to drug development, the establishment of high antibody-producing cell lines, iPS cell lines, and the formation of spheroids and organoids.

CELL HANDLER(TM) 2 Features

1) Equipped with AI functionality

Based on data provided from research settings, the AI learns the necessary cell conditions required for various research and selects them automatically. Even conditions that were challenging to distinguish between previous models can now be detected and collected to capture the target cells.

2) Autofocus

The system automatically detects the Z-axis (height) of target cells, reducing the time and effort required for imaging preparation.

3) Video recording function

Video capture is now available, enabling the recording of cell pulsation and other movements.

4) Automatic generation of tiling images

To ensure that only the target cells have been accurately suctioned, the system automatically stitches together images to provide a high-quality overview, allowing verification of areas outside the original field of view.

5) Improved traceability

By capturing images centered around the position of the cells after suctioning, it is possible to confirm whether only the target cells were successfully suctioned. The system enables imaging before and after suctioning the target cell and allows for the collection of detailed information on each imaged cell, enhancing the reliability of the data.

6) Enhanced observation functionality

A 20x objective lens has been added, and the 4x and 10x lenses enable phase-contrast observation. Additionally, the filters used in the fluorescence observation system have been increased from 3 colors to 5.

7) Flexible size support

The precisely controlled 8-head system, equipped with specialized tips for less damaging suction and dispensing of cells ranging from 10 µm to 500 µm, has been carried over from the current CELL HANDLER(TM) model.

Basic Specifications

Model Name CELL HANDLER(TM) 2 Dimensions L 1350 × W 900 × H 1600 (mm) Weight Approx. 550kg Power supply Power supply: Single-phase AC 100 - 120 V / 200 - 230 V (-10% to +8%) Frequency: 50Hz/60Hz Transient overvoltage: overvoltage category level II or lower Temporary overvoltage of the main power supply: 2.5 kV or lower Power consumption: Average approx. 690W / Max approx. 990W Installed capacity: 1.2 kVA X, Y, Z axes AC servo motor Operation control system Touch panel display, mouse with optical wheel, mini keyboard Memory device Built-in 8TB HDD External interface Device front: USB 3.0 x 4 Camera CMOS 2048 x 1544 pixels Optical lenses Bright field observation: 4x, 10x Light source LED Sterilization lamp UV 15W x 2 Air cleaning unit HEPA filters x 2 Environmental conditions Usage site: Inside the building Temperature Guaranteed accuracy: 23 ± 2°C / Guaranteed function: 10 - 35°C Relative humidity: Permitted range: 20 - 80% (there must be no dew condensation) / Optimum range: 45 - 60% Installation site - There must be no dirt, dust, or corrosive gas - The instrument must not be exposed to strong indoor lighting or direct sunlight as it may adversely affect the imaging processing - The instrument must be installed on a level concrete floor with a load-bearing capacity of at least 4900 N/m² High magnification system 20x objective lens Phase contrast: 4x, 10x Fluorescence system LED light source for fluorescence observation 3 to 5-color fluorescent filters

Note 1: This device is intended for research use only and is not subject to the “Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Act” (PMD Act) concerning the quality, efficacy, and safety of pharmaceuticals and medical devices.

Note 2: Specifications and appearance are subject to change without prior notice for improvement purposes.

Note 3: The above information is based on our internal evaluations. Results may vary depending on the work environment, cell type, and other factors.

