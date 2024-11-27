Xencor to Participate at Upcoming December 2024 Investor Conferences

PASADENA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Xencor, Inc. (NASDAQ:XNCR), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases, today announced that company management will participate at multiple upcoming investor conferences:





Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference

Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024

Presentation Time: 2:00 p.m. ET / 11:00 a.m. PT

Location: New York City



7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference

Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024

Presentation Time: 3:50 p.m. ET / 12:50 p.m. PT

Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Live webcasts of the presentations will be available under “Events & Presentations” in the Investors section of the Company’s website located at www.xencor.com. Replays of the events will be available on the Xencor website for at least 30 days following the presentations.

About Xencor

Xencor is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing engineered antibodies for the treatment of patients with cancer and other serious diseases. More than 20 candidates engineered with Xencor’s XmAb® technology are in clinical development, and multiple XmAb medicines are marketed by partners. Xencor’s XmAb engineering technology enables small changes to a protein’s structure that result in new mechanisms of therapeutic action. For more information, please visit www.xencor.com.

Contacts



Charles Liles

cliles@xencor.com

(626) 737-8118