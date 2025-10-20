SUBSCRIBE
Wobble Genomics Presents Latest Data at ESMO: establishing the robustness of an enhanced liquid biopsy platform for sensitive detection of low-abundance RNA

October 20, 2025 | 
2 min read

EDINBURGH, England, Oct. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wobble Genomics, a biotechnology company working to improve outcomes in cancer through better diagnosis and therapy selection, via a novel ultra-sensitive cell-free RNA (cfRNA) liquid biopsy diagnostic platform, today announced the presentation of new data at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) 2025 Congress.

The study establishes the feasibility and analytical robustness of a novel long-read RNA sequencing assay for detecting low-abundance RNA in blood. The technology has allowed for sensitive detection across a broad RNA size spectrum.

The method identified novel isoforms of key cancer genes HER2 and TROP2 in patient blood samples, allowing more effective ADC development and more accurate patient stratification.

Dr. Richard Kuo, Wobble Genomics CEO and Founder, said: "Our new platforms mark a major breakthrough in liquid biopsy technology, delivering highly sensitive and accurate detection of cancer transcripts directly from whole blood. The promising data shared today represents an important step towards establishing an effective diagnostic tool, transforming how cancers are treated."

The details of the poster presentation are as follows:

Title:  Analytical Performance of a Novel Long-Read RNA Sequencing Assay for Low-Abundance Cancer Transcript Detection from Whole Blood

Poster Session:  Available digitally (e-poster on conference searchable screens)

Date/Time:  17th-21st October

Authors: Yuanyuan Cheng, Oliver Eve, Katrina Morris, Alice Séguret, Mark Barnett, Ivayla Ivanova, Ahmad Zyoud, Gabriel Benitez, Jacob Bradley, John Davey, Amy Robinson, Arran Turnbull, J Michael Dixon, Rick Hockett, Han-Yu Chuang, Richard I. Kuo

About Wobble Genomics

Wobble Genomics is an innovative healthcare and biotechnology company at the forefront of highly sensitive long-read cfRNA liquid biopsy diagnostics, whose mission is to understand and better treat cancer, and other diseases over time, in a new way. The company was founded by Dr. Richard Kuo at The Roslin Institute, at The University of Edinburgh. The company is backed by a world-leading panel of advisors in genomics, diagnostics and oncology. Wobble Genomics is currently conducting clinical studies in partnership with the National Health Service (NHS) in the UK.

For more information about Wobble Genomics, please visit wobblegenomics.com. You can follow Wobble Genomics on LinkedIn.

Media contact:

Emma Kosian, Hawthorn Advisors

Email: e.kosian@hawthornadvisors.com 

Phone: +44 7444 840575

