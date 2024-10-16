Wiley to Reveal Key Insights and AI-Driven Innovations at Frankfurt Book Fair

Keynote to present findings from global survey on AI in scientific research and outline future directions





Wiley will also showcase updates to Research Exchange, its industry-leading submission, screening and peer review platform, and launch ‘Generative AI for Dummies’

FRANKFURT, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--This week at the Frankfurt Book Fair, Wiley (NYSE: WLY), one of the world’s largest publishers and a global leader in research and learning, will share key insights on the potential and expectations for artificial intelligence (AI) in scholarly publishing. Wiley will also showcase initiatives to redefine publishing technology with AI-enabled tools, and foster industry dialogue and collaboration.

Bridging the Gap Between Potential and Practice

In a keynote address at 2pm on Thursday titled Capitalizing on AI for Smarter Publishing in the Frankfurt Studio (Foyer Hall 4.0 Room Europa), Josh Jarrett, Senior Vice President and General Manager of AI Growth for Wiley, will unveil findings from a comprehensive, new survey of nearly 5,000 researchers worldwide that reveals that while researchers have high expectations for AI, they also have ethical concerns and are calling on publishers to provide clear guidelines. By taking a future-facing approach and focusing on potential use cases for AI that span the entire research process, Wiley’s presentation will offer practical insights to assist researchers in navigating their choices for implementing AI. Jarrett will also discuss responsible AI development at Wiley to enhance productivity, innovation, and growth and the company’s vision for the future of AI in publishing.

Innovating for a Secure and Efficient Publishing Ecosystem

At the Fair, Wiley will also highlight the following initiatives aimed at promoting safe and productive use of AI in publishing:

Strategic Partnerships: Wiley AI Partnerships: A Co-Innovation Program, aimed to deliver AI advantages for researchers and practitioners, will launch at the Fair and additional partners are invited to join this effort to shape the future of AI in research. Interested organizations can learn more about the program at the 2pm keynote on Thursday.

Wiley is leveraging AI to enhance Research Exchange, its comprehensive platform for submission, screening and peer review. At today's session, User Data in Motion: Research Integrity Feedback Loops, at 10:30am on Stage 4.0 (Hall 4.0 H104), Wiley will showcase how Research Exchange delivers nuanced and actionable research integrity insights. Additionally, Wiley will demonstrate the platform's Screening module, featuring AI-powered Papermill Detection technology, at the Wiley booth, C18, Hall 4.0.

Wiley is leveraging AI to enhance Research Exchange, its comprehensive platform for submission, screening and peer review. At today’s session, , at 10:30am on Stage 4.0 (Hall 4.0 H104), Wiley will showcase how Research Exchange delivers nuanced and actionable research integrity insights. Additionally, Wiley will demonstrate the platform’s Screening module, featuring AI-powered Papermill Detection technology, at the Wiley booth, C18, Hall 4.0. Educational Resources: GenAI For Dummies will debut at the Frankfurt Book Fair. This guide, part of Wiley’s renowned ‘For Dummies’ series, provides essential knowledge on generative AI. It was also developed using an AI-augmented authoring process, reflecting Wiley’s ongoing efforts to explore the use of AI applications to enhance educational resources. zyBooks has added a new chapter to its Data Science Foundations courses, focusing on essential AI concepts like machine learning, computer vision, and natural language processing. This chapter not only covers practical applications of AI in various fields, but also addresses ethical considerations such as bias and privacy.

New AI research journals: Wiley recently announced the expansion of its prestigious Advanced Portfolio Advanced Intelligent Systems, two new journals focused on AI, Advanced Intelligent Discovery and Advanced Robotics Research, are on track to launch by the end of 2024.

“As a trusted partner to thousands of organizations and a publisher to over a million authors, we’re committed to working across the community to redefine publishing for an AI-assisted future,” said Jay Flynn, Executive Vice President and General Manager, Research & Learning at Wiley. “Integrating AI safely and ethically into the publishing process is not just an opportunity—it’s a responsibility. We look forward to advancing the conversation and partnering with authors, researchers and industry groups to advance the responsible use of AI in publishing.”

Fostering Industry Dialogue and Collaboration

Wiley will tape the third episode of its new panel discussion series “The Conversations” live in Frankfurt. Titled “Into the AI Age: The Role of AI in Research and Learning,” this episode will feature experts discussing how AI can address academic challenges, spark creativity, and foster collaboration. Moderated by Jay Flynn, panelists include Olivia Gambelin, founder of Ethical Intelligence; Dr. Dorothea Baur, an independent ethics expert; and Ivana Bartoletti, Global Chief Privacy & AI Governance Officer at Wipro.

Wiley’s advancements in AI-enabled technology and services will be showcased throughout the Frankfurt Book Fair. A full list of Wiley sessions is available here. Wiley’s AI innovations and initiatives adhere to the company’s AI Principles.

About Wiley

Wiley (NYSE: WLY) is one of the world’s largest publishers and a trusted leader in research and learning. Our industry-leading content, services, platforms, and knowledge networks are tailored to meet the evolving needs of our customers and partners, including researchers, students, instructors, professionals, institutions, and corporations. We empower knowledge-seekers to transform today’s biggest obstacles into tomorrow’s brightest opportunities. For more than two centuries, Wiley has been delivering on its timeless mission to unlock human potential. Visit us at wiley.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

