West to Host First-Quarter 2026 Conference Call

EXTON, Pa., April 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE: WST), a global leader in innovative solutions for injectable drug administration, today announced that it will release first-quarter 2026 financial results before the market opens on Thursday, April 23, 2026, and will follow with a conference call to discuss the results and business expectations at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The live webcast can be accessed by clicking here. To ask questions on the conference call, participants need to register in advance by clicking here. Registered telephone participants will receive the dial-in number along with a unique PIN number that will enable them to ask questions on the call.

A slide presentation will be made available on the day of the call in the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available on the Company's website for approximately 90 days after the event.

About West

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. is a leading provider of innovative, high-quality injectable solutions and services. As a trusted partner to established and emerging drug developers, West helps ensure the safe, effective containment and delivery of life-saving and life-enhancing medicines for patients. With over 10,000 team members across 50 sites including 26 manufacturing facilities worldwide, West helps support our customers by delivering over 41 billion components and devices each year.

Headquartered in Exton, Pennsylvania, West in its fiscal year 2025 generated $3.07 billion in net sales. West is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: WST) and is included in the Standard & Poor's 500 index. For more information, visit www.westpharma.com.

All trademarks and registered trademarks used in this release are the property of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. or its subsidiaries, in the United States and other jurisdictions, unless otherwise noted.

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SOURCE West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.