vTv Therapeutics to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing cadisegliatin, a novel oral investigational therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference

Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one investor meetings

Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026

Time: 10:00-10:30 AM ET

Location: New York, NY

Webcast Link

5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference

Format: One-on-one investor meetings

Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

About vTv Therapeutics

vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated in a U.S. Phase 3 study for the treatment of T1D. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cadisegliatin

Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated in the U.S. as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for T1D. In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin. These studies support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Investor Contact

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact

Caren Begun

TellMed Strategies

201-396-8551

caren.begun@tmstrat.com