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Press Releases

vTv Therapeutics to Participate in September 2026 Investor Conferences

September 2, 2026 | 
1 min read

HIGH POINT, N.C., Sept. 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- vTv Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VTVT), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company advancing cadisegliatin, a novel oral investigational therapy for type 1 diabetes (T1D), today announced that management will participate in the following investor conferences in September:

H.C. Wainwright 28th Annual Global Investment Conference
Format: Fireside Chat and one-on-one investor meetings
Date: Wednesday, September 16, 2026
Time: 10:00-10:30 AM ET
Location: New York, NY
Webcast Link

5th Annual ROTH Healthcare Opportunities Conference
Format: One-on-one investor meetings
Date: Tuesday, September 29, 2026

About vTv Therapeutics
vTv Therapeutics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing oral, small molecule drug candidates intended to help treat people living with diabetes and other chronic diseases. vTv’s clinical pipeline is led by cadisegliatin, a potential first-in-class oral glucokinase activator being investigated in a U.S. Phase 3 study for the treatment of T1D. vTv and its development partners are investigating multiple molecules across different indications for chronic diseases. Learn more at vtvtherapeutics.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.

About Cadisegliatin
Cadisegliatin (TTP399) is a novel, oral small molecule, liver-selective glucokinase activator being investigated in the U.S. as a potential first-in-class oral adjunctive treatment for T1D. In non-clinical studies, cadisegliatin acted selectively on the liver and increased the activity of glucokinase independently from insulin. These studies support clinical investigation of whether cadisegliatin can improve glycemic control through hepatic glucose uptake and glycogen storage. Cadisegliatin has been granted Breakthrough Therapy designation by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Cadisegliatin is under investigation, and the safety and efficacy have not been established. There is no guarantee that this product will receive health authority approval or become commercially available for the use being investigated.

Investor Contact
John Fraunces
LifeSci Advisors, LLC
917-355-2395
jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contact
Caren Begun
TellMed Strategies
201-396-8551
caren.begun@tmstrat.com


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