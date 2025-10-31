Vizient Applauds FDA’s Recent Actions to Accelerate Biosimilar Development and Lower Costs

IRVING, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vizient® commends the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for announcing actions to accelerate biosimilar development, including releasing new draft guidance that provides greater clarity on when comparative efficacy studies (CES) are not required for biosimilar approval which should reduce burdens currently associated with biosimilar approvals in certain circumstances. The announcement underscores the agency’s commitment to expanding patient access to affordable biologic therapies while maintaining safety and efficacy.

“Vizient strongly supports FDA’s science-based approach to streamlining biosimilar approvals while maintaining the gold standard for safety and quality,” said Steven Lucio, PharmD, BCPS, senior principal, pharmacy solutions for Vizient. “By eliminating redundant clinical study requirements, the agency is helping to increase competition, accelerate adoption and expand access to affordable biologic treatments for patients and providers.”

Vizient has long supported policies that advance biosimilar adoption and remove regulatory and market barriers to affordable medicines. This includes providing feedback on FDA’s interchangeability guidance and advocating for more efficient, science-based approval standards for biosimilar and interchangeable biologic products.

Vizient remains committed to working with the FDA and other stakeholders to strengthen the biosimilar review process and ensure that pharmacists, physicians and other healthcare professionals are informed and prepared to navigate this rapidly evolving area of patient care.

About Vizient, Inc.

Vizient, Inc., the nation’s largest provider-driven healthcare performance improvement company, provides solutions and services to more than two-thirds of the nation’s acute care providers and more than one-third of ambulatory providers. Vizient offers proprietary data and analytics to deliver unique clinical and operational insights and a contract portfolio representing $156 billion in annual purchasing volume enabling the delivery of cost-effective care. With its acquisition of Kaufman Hall in 2024, Vizient expanded its advisory services to help providers achieve financial, clinical and operational excellence. Headquartered in Irving, Texas, Vizient has offices throughout the United States. Learn more at www.vizientinc.com.

