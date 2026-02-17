ViroMissile Expands Phase I IDOV-ImmuneTM Trial to U.S. Sites Following IND Clearance

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 17, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ViroMissile, Inc., a cancer immunotherapy company pioneering the IDOV™ (Intravenously Deliverable Oncolytic Virus) platform, today announced the expansion of its ongoing Phase I clinical trial of IDOV-Immune into the United States.

IDOV-Immune is ViroMissile’s leading oncolytic virus therapy candidate built on the company’s proprietary IDOV platform, the first technology designed to reliably deliver oncolytic viruses systemically and reach tumors throughout the body. The expansion follows clearance of the company’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), building on the study’s initial launch in Australia and allowing leading U.S. cancer centers to begin enrolling patients with advanced solid tumors.

“Expanding our Phase I program into U.S. clinical sites marks an important step in the development of IDOV-Immune and reflects the growing momentum of our systemically deliverable oncolytic virus platform,” said Nanhai George Chen, PhD, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ViroMissile. “As we advance, our focus remains on translating years of scientific innovation into a therapeutic approach with the potential to expand what is possible for patients with advanced cancers.”

The Phase I clinical trial (NCT06910657) is evaluating IDOV-Immune in adults with advanced solid tumors. The first patient was dosed at The Alfred Hospital in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, marking the initiation of clinical evaluation. With U.S. IND acceptance, the trial will soon enroll participants at U.S. sites, including MD Anderson Cancer Center (Houston, TX), START (San Antonio, TX), and Washington University School of Medicine (St. Louis, MO).

Shah Rahimian, MD, Chief Medical Officer of ViroMissile, added, “As the Phase I study expands into U.S. sites, our priority is to generate high-quality clinical data on the safety and immune activity of IDOV-Immune as a systemically administered oncolytic therapy in patients with advanced cancers. By carefully evaluating how this therapy engages the immune system throughout the body, we aim to better understand its potential to reach metastatic disease and ultimately expand treatment options for patients with significant unmet need. These early findings will be critical in shaping the program’s future development.”

About ViroMissile, Inc.

ViroMissile, Inc. is a cancer immunotherapy company harnessing a systemically delivered oncolytic virus that seeks and selectively destroy tumors throughout the body. As the first company to demonstrate effective intravenous tumor targeting with an oncolytic virus in humans, ViroMissile is leading a new era of viral immunotherapy that combines direct tumor killing with immune activation for durable responses in patients with advanced solid tumors. The company’s proprietary IDOV™ (Intravenously Deliverable Oncolytic Virus) platform is designed to extend the reach of immunotherapy to metastatic and treatment-resistant cancers.

