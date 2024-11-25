SUBSCRIBE
Vir Biotechnology to Participate in the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference

November 25, 2024 
1 min read

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) today announced that Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat at the 7th Annual Evercore ISI HealthCONx Conference on Tuesday December 3, at 6:10 a.m. PT / 9:10 a.m. ET in Miami, Florida.


A live webcast of the fireside chat will be made available under Events & Presentations in the Investors section of the Vir Biotechnology website at www.vir.bio and will be archived there for 30 days.

About Vir Biotechnology, Inc.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Vir Biotechnology’s clinical-stage portfolio includes infectious disease programs for chronic hepatitis delta and chronic hepatitis B infections and programs across several clinically validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a preclinical portfolio of programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Contacts

Media
Arran Attridge
Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications
aattridge@vir.bio

Investors
Richard Lepke
Senior Director, Investor Relations
rlepke@vir.bio

