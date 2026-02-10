Vir Biotechnology to Host Conference Call for Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (Nasdaq: VIR) today announced that it will host a conference call at 5:30 p.m. ET / 2:30 p.m. PT on Monday, February 23 to provide a corporate update and discuss its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025. The conference call may be accessed on the Events & Presentations page of the Vir Biotechnology website.

About Vir Biotechnology

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on powering the immune system to transform lives by discovering and developing medicines for serious infectious diseases and cancer. Its clinical-stage portfolio includes programs for chronic hepatitis delta and multiple PRO-XTEN® dual-masked T-cell engagers across validated targets in solid tumor indications. Vir Biotechnology also has a portfolio of preclinical programs across a range of infectious diseases and oncologic malignancies. Vir Biotechnology routinely posts information that may be important to investors on its website.

Vir Biotechnology retains exclusive rights to the PRO-XTEN® masking platform for oncology and infectious disease. PRO-XTEN® is a trademark of Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a Sanofi company.

Media Contact

Caren Scannell

Director, Communications

cscannell@vir.bio

Investor Contact

Kiki Patel, PharmD

Head of Investor Relations

kpatel@vir.bio