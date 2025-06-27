Vetter Marks the Start of New Clinical Site Construction with Groundbreaking Ceremony

Pharmaceutical service provider expands its footprint in the greater Chicago area
· Production site expected to be ready for media fill by the end of 2029
· Modern site with holistic approach for state-of-the-art manufacturing operations
· Fulfills the requirements for increased capacity in early clinical filling
Ravensburg, Germany and Des Plaines, Illinois (June 27, 2025) – Vetter, a leading, globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), celebrated the start of construction for its new clinical manufacturing site in Des Plaines with an official groundbreaking ceremony on June 26. The independent pharmaceutical service provider received the building permit for the new site in April of this year. With an investment of approximately $285 million, this new facility underscores Vetter’s dedication to delivering high-quality services and drug products during early clinical development.
“In the current economic climate, it is a positive sign to see an international company like Vetter making a significant investment to expand their footprint here in the Chicago suburbs,” said Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski. “This new facility will create high-quality jobs for our residents and bolster our local economy. We are excited to welcome Vetter as a valued member of our Des Plaines community.”
Upstream and ground preparation work on the premises started back in April. Vetter’s construction plans include a 160,000 square feet clinical production facility for aseptic manufacturing. The site will also feature new process areas for material preparation and compounding. Additional buildings will include supporting services like storage, laboratories, and offices. The clinical site is expected to be completed and ready for media fill by the end of 2029, with subsequent relocation plans of Vetter’s current clinical operations in Skokie.
“Today’s groundbreaking ceremony marks another significant milestone within our continuing expansion plans,” said Senator h.c. Udo J. Vetter, Chairman of the Advisory Board and member of the owner family. “The new site will not only demonstrate our enhanced clinical operations and manufacturing capabilities but will also expand our presence in the U.S. significantly. We want to express our deep gratitude for the warm hospitality of the Illinois Science + Technology Park since 2009, hosting and supporting our successful start of U.S. manufacturing operations. We are excited to now be able to officially kick off this ambitious project.”
Vetter representatives, along with city officials from Des Plaines and other guests, gathered for the groundbreaking ceremony, marking the next phase of Vetter’s growing footprint in the U.S. The event featured speeches highlighting the plans for the facility and its role within Vetter's global network of drug manufacturing operations.
Flexible Expanding Options
“This facility marks the beginning of a new chapter in our U.S. success story,” stated Vetter Managing Director Henryk Badack. “Together with our clinical site in Rankweil, Austria, we will be able to meet the increasing development needs of our customers while reinforcing our industry position as a reliable partner for low-volume injectables of innovative drug candidates during the crucial early development phases, among others.”
The existing buildings in the Des Plaines area will be retained. With 860,000 square feet the property also provides ample space for future expansion opportunities. These will depend on global market developments and customer demand, as well as additional investment projects currently underway at Vetter in Germany and Austria.
Founded in 1950 as a pharmacy in Ravensburg, Germany, the independent family-owned company celebrates its 75th anniversary this year and continues to stand for quality, responsibility, and a strong commitment to improving the quality of life for patients worldwide.
About Vetter
Vetter is a leading Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO) with headquarters in Ravensburg, Germany, and production facilities in Germany, Austria, and the US. As a global player, the independent pharmaceutical service provider is also present in the Asia-Pacific markets of Japan, China, South Korea and Singapore with sales locations. Around the world, small and large renowned pharma and biotech companies rely on the decades of experience, high quality, modern technologies, reliability, and commitment of its more than 7,000 employees. In close partnership with its customers, the Vetter team supplies patients all over the world with medicines, many of which are vital. The CDMO provides support from drug product development through clinical and commercial filling to a wide range of assembly and packaging services for vials, syringes, and cartridges. With innovative solutions, Vetter develops prefilled drug-delivery systems together with its customers to continuously improve patient safety, comfort, and compliance. The company is an industry pioneer in sustainability and a socially and ethically responsible corporate citizen. The CDMO is a member of the UN Global Compact and Science Based Target initiative (SBTi) and received gold status in the renowned EcoVadis ranking. Multiple awards such as the CDMO Leadership Awards, Frost & Sullivan Customer Value Leadership Award and the recognition as Best Managed Company emphasize Vetter’s commitment to sustainable business. Founded in Ravensburg in 1950, the company remains family-owned to this day. For more information, visit www.vetter-pharma.com and follow Vetter on LinkedIn.
Contact
Vetter Pharma International GmbH
Markus Kirchner
Corporate Spokesperson / Media Relations
Eywiesenstrasse 5
88212 Ravensburg
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)751-3700-3729
E-mail: PRnews@vetter-pharma.com