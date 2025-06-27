Vetter Marks the Start of New Clinical Site Construction with Groundbreaking Ceremony

Ravensburg, Germany and Des Plaines, Illinois (June 27, 2025) – Vetter, a leading, globally operating Contract Development and Manufacturing Organization (CDMO), celebrated the start of construction for its new clinical manufacturing site in Des Plaines with an official groundbreaking ceremony on June 26. The independent pharmaceutical service provider received the building permit for the new site in April of this year. With an investment of approximately $285 million, this new facility underscores Vetter’s dedication to delivering high-quality services and drug products during early clinical development.

“In the current economic climate, it is a positive sign to see an international company like Vetter making a significant investment to expand their footprint here in the Chicago suburbs,” said Des Plaines Mayor Andrew Goczkowski. “This new facility will create high-quality jobs for our residents and bolster our local economy. We are excited to welcome Vetter as a valued member of our Des Plaines community.”