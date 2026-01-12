Vertex Provides Pipeline and Business Updates in Advance of Upcoming Investor Meetings - January 11, 2026

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq: VRTX) today announced business and program updates ahead of upcoming investor meetings in January, including the company’s scheduled webcast from the 44th annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT.

“2025 was a year of strong commercial execution and rapid R&D progress, setting up the company for continued growth and many important milestones in 2026,” said Reshma Kewalramani, M.D., Chief Executive Officer and President of Vertex. “Building on this momentum, we are focused on expanding our commercial reach in multiple disease areas; advancing the emerging renal franchise, including the potential near-term launch of povetacicept; and progressing our mid- and late-stage clinical pipeline. Vertex is well positioned to serve many more patients with our expanding portfolio of transformative medicines, and in so doing, deliver sustained growth and long-term value for shareholders.”

Disease Areas with Approved Medicines

Cystic Fibrosis (CF)

ALYFTREK ® : ALYFTREK is now approved in the U.S., the United Kingdom (U.K.), the European Union (EU), Canada, New Zealand, Switzerland, and Australia for people with CF 6 years and older who have at least one F508del mutation or another mutation in the cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene that is responsive to ALYFTREK. Eligible patients in the U.S., England, Ireland, Germany, Denmark, Northern Ireland, Norway, and Wales currently have reimbursed access to ALYFTREK, and Vertex is working to secure access for eligible patients in additional countries. Vertex plans to share data from the global study of ALYFTREK in children 2 to 5 years of age and submit to global regulators in 2026. Vertex expects to initiate a pivotal study of ALYFTREK in children 1 to 2 years of age in 2026.

Following positive results from the study of TRIKAFTA in patients one year to less than two years of age, reported in November 2025, Vertex expects to submit for approvals in this age group to global regulators, beginning in the first half of 2026. Next-generation CFTR modulators: Vertex has advanced VX-828, the first of the next-generation 3.0 CFTR corrector class, into a study in people with CF. Vertex expects to complete enrollment and dosing in this study and share data in the second half of 2026. Vertex also advanced VX-581, another corrector in this class, into a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers.

Vertex has advanced VX-828, the first of the next-generation 3.0 CFTR corrector class, into a study in people with CF. Vertex expects to complete enrollment and dosing in this study and share data in the second half of 2026. Vertex also advanced VX-581, another corrector in this class, into a Phase 1 study in healthy volunteers. VX-522: Vertex is working to complete dosing in the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1/2 study of VX-522 and share data in the second half of 2026. VX-522 is a CFTR mRNA therapeutic that Vertex is developing in collaboration with Moderna for the approximately 5,000 people with CF who cannot benefit from CFTR modulators.

Vertex is working to complete dosing in the multiple ascending dose (MAD) portion of the Phase 1/2 study of VX-522 and share data in the second half of 2026. VX-522 is a CFTR mRNA therapeutic that Vertex is developing in collaboration with Moderna for the approximately 5,000 people with CF who cannot benefit from CFTR modulators. Epidemiology and market opportunity update: Vertex increased its estimates for the number of people with CF in all target markets from approximately 109,000 to approximately 112,000, which includes an increase from 94,000 to approximately 97,000 people with CF in the core markets of U.S., Europe, Australia, and Canada.

Severe Sickle Cell Disease (SCD) and Transfusion-Dependent Beta Thalassemia (TDT) – CASGEVY®

CASGEVY is approved in the U.S., the U.K., the EU, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the Kingdom of Bahrain, Qatar, Canada, Switzerland, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait for patients 12 years and older with SCD or TDT.

Vertex realized its goal for greater than $100 million of CASGEVY revenue in 2025, reflecting more than 60 patients receiving infusions of CASGEVY.

At the American Society of Hematology (ASH) annual meeting in December 2025, Vertex presented positive data from the pivotal studies of CASGEVY in children ages 5 to 11 years old with SCD or TDT. Vertex expects to begin submitting in the first half of 2026 for approvals from global regulators. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) awarded Vertex a Commissioner’s National Priority Voucher for this pediatric submission, accelerating the timeline for review once the submission is complete.

Taken together, Vertex expects these advances will result in significant CASGEVY revenue growth in 2026 and beyond.

Acute Pain – JOURNAVX®

JOURNAVX (suzetrigine) is approved in the U.S. for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults.

Since FDA approval on January 30, 2025, and pharmacy availability in March 2025, more than 500,000 JOURNAVX prescriptions were written and filled in 2025 across both hospital and retail settings.

Vertex secured commercial coverage for JOURNAVX with the remaining large national pharmacy benefit manager (PBM) and now has secured access for JOURNAVX with all three national PBMs. As of January 2026, over 200 million individuals now have access to JOURNAVX across commercial and government payers, representing two-thirds of U.S. covered lives – a significant achievement in the first year of product launch.

Vertex plans to complete a regulatory submission in Canada for JOURNAVX for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain in adults in the first half of 2026.

With positive feedback on JOURNAVX’s efficacy and tolerability and strong progress with payers, hospital, and physician adoption, Vertex expects the number of JOURNAVX prescriptions to more than triple in 2026 versus 2025.

Programs in Pivotal Development

Peripheral Neuropathic Pain (PNP)

Vertex expects to complete enrollment in both Phase 3 studies of suzetrigine in diabetic peripheral neuropathy (DPN), a form of peripheral neuropathic pain (PNP), by the end of 2026.

Vertex also continues to enroll and dose patients in a Phase 2 study of VX-993 in DPN.

Epidemiology and market opportunity update: Vertex increased its estimates for the number of people with DPN in the U.S. from approximately 2 million to approximately 2.5 million, which reflects the aging U.S. population and increased prevalence of chronic pain in older age groups.

IgA Nephropathy (IgAN), Primary Membranous Nephropathy (pMN) and other B Cell-Mediated Diseases – povetacicept

In the fourth quarter of 2025, Vertex initiated the rolling biologics license application (BLA) filing for U.S. accelerated approval of povetacicept in IgAN with submission of the first module. Vertex remains on track to complete the submission in the first half of 2026. Vertex is using a priority review voucher to expedite the review of the povetacicept BLA from ten months to six months, and the FDA has granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation for povetacicept in IgAN. The RAINIER Phase 3 study completed full enrollment in November.

Vertex continues to enroll and dose patients in the Phase 2/3 OLYMPUS pivotal study of povetacicept in patients with pMN. The FDA has granted Fast Track designation for povetacicept in pMN, and the EMA has granted Priority Medicines (PRIME) designation.

Epidemiology and market opportunity update: Vertex increased its estimates for the number of people with IgAN in the U.S. and Europe from approximately 300,000 to approximately 330,000 and estimates the global diagnosed population exceeds 1.5 million. For pMN, Vertex estimates the disease impacts approximately 150,000 people in the U.S. and Europe and more than 600,000 globally.

APOL1-Mediated Kidney Disease (AMKD) – inaxaplin

In September, Vertex completed enrollment in the interim analysis cohort of the AMPLITUDE Phase 2/3 trial of inaxaplin in patients with primary AMKD and will conduct the pre-planned interim analysis once this cohort reaches 48 weeks of treatment. Vertex expects to share data from the interim analysis in late 2026 or early 2027. The AMPLITUDE study is on track to complete full enrollment in the second half of 2026.

Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)

Vertex has completed enrollment in the Phase 1/2/3 study of zimislecel in people with T1D and has temporarily postponed completion of dosing in the study, pending an ongoing internal manufacturing analysis.

Zimislecel has been granted Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy (RMAT) and Fast Track designations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, PRIME designation from the EMA, Breakthrough Medicine designation from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, and has secured an Innovation Passport under the Innovative Licensing and Access Pathway (ILAP) from the U.K. Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA).

Programs in Mid-Stage Clinical Development

Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease (ADPKD) – VX-407

Vertex is enrolling and dosing patients with ADPKD in the AGLOW Phase 2 proof- of-concept study. AGLOW is a 24-patient single-arm study that will evaluate the effect of VX-407 on height-adjusted total kidney volume (htTKV).

Myotonic Dystrophy Type 1 (DM1) – VX-670

Vertex continues to enroll and dose the MAD portion of the GALILEO global Phase 1/2 clinical trial of VX-670 in people with DM1; the study is assessing both safety and efficacy. Vertex is on track to complete enrollment and dosing in the trial in mid-2026.

Generalized Myasthenia Gravis (gMG) – povetacicept

Vertex expects to initiate a Phase 2 study of povetacicept for the treatment of generalized myasthenia gravis, another B cell-mediated disease, in the first half of 2026.

Epidemiology and market opportunity update: Vertex estimates that the number of people with gMG is approximately 175,000 in the U.S. and Europe and more than 300,000 globally.

Additional Earlier Stage R&D Programs

Consistent with its overall strategy, Vertex takes a portfolio approach to all of its programs, with additional assets or approaches in CF, SCD, TDT, pain, AMKD, T1D, DM1, and ADPKD in earlier stages of development. Additionally, Vertex is working on preclinical molecules with the potential to expand its leadership in existing disease areas, including assets targeting improved immunosuppression for zimislecel, gentler conditioning for CASGEVY, and inhibition of NaV1.7 in pain.

J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference Presentation and Webcast

Dr. Kewalramani will present at the 44th Annual J.P. Morgan Healthcare Conference on Monday, January 12, 2026, at 5:15 p.m. ET/2:15 p.m. PT.

