Verona Pharma Announces December 2024 Investor Conference Participation

November 19, 2024 | 
LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will present a company overview at the following conferences in December 2024:

Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT
Location: New York, NY

7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. GMT
Location: Miami, FL

A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.

For further information please contact:

Verona Pharma plcTel: +1-844-341-9901
Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor
Relations and Communications		IR@veronapharma.com

Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)		Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries		Tel: +1-781-316-4424
tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com
Wendy Ryan


About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

Verona Pharma
