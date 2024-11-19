Verona Pharma Announces December 2024 Investor Conference Participation

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., Nov. 19, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”) announces that senior management will present a company overview at the following conferences in December 2024:
Piper Sandler 36th Annual Healthcare Conference
Date: Tuesday, December 3, 2024
Time: 12:00 p.m. ET / 5:00 p.m. GMT
Location: New York, NY
7th Annual Evercore HealthCONx Conference
Date: Wednesday, December 4, 2024
Time: 3:00 p.m. ET / 8:00 p.m. GMT
Location: Miami, FL
A webcast of each conference presentation will be available on the Events and Presentations link on the Investors page of the Company’s website, www.veronapharma.com.
For further information please contact:
|Verona Pharma plc
|Tel: +1-844-341-9901
|Victoria Stewart, Senior Director of Investor
Relations and Communications
|IR@veronapharma.com
|Argot Partners
(US Investor Enquiries)
|Tel: +1-212-600-1902
verona@argotpartners.com
|Ten Bridge Communications
International / US Media Enquiries
|Tel: +1-781-316-4424
tbcverona@tenbridgecommunications.com
|Wendy Ryan
About Verona Pharma
Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.