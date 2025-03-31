Verona Pharma Announces Amended Strategic Financing with Oaktree and OMERS

RIPSA interests repurchased

Term loan facility increased to $450 million with more favorable terms

Access to up to an additional $200 million

LONDON and RALEIGH, N.C., March 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verona Pharma plc (Nasdaq: VRNA) (“Verona Pharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on respiratory diseases, has amended its existing strategic financing agreements by repaying the revenue interest purchase and sale agreement (“RIPSA”) and increasing the debt facility to $450 million on improved terms with funds managed by Oaktree Capital Management, L.P. (“Oaktree”) and OMERS Life Sciences (“OMERS”) announced in May 2024.

“We are pleased that Oaktree and OMERS recognize the ongoing success of the Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine) launch and continued growth of Ohtuvayre prescriptions. This growth has allowed us to terminate the RIPSA and amend our term loan facility with Oaktree and OMERS, increasing our financial flexibility and simplifying our balance sheet,” said David Zaccardelli, Pharm. D., President and Chief Executive Officer. “We continue to have access to up to $200 million under the term loan facility to support the Company’s ongoing progress subject to certain conditions.”

“We have been very impressed by the US launch of Ohtuvayre as a novel maintenance treatment for COPD,” commented Aman Kumar, Co-Portfolio Manager for Oaktree’s Life Sciences Lending platform. “We are delighted to continue our partnership with the Company and look forward to supporting them as they expand access to this important therapy for COPD patients globally.”

The strategic financing arrangements were revised as follows:

RIPSA

Repurchased the $100 million obligation with reduced repayment fees



Term loan facility

Increased facility to $450 million and borrowed $125 million from an expanded Tranche C resulting in an aggregate of $250 million outstanding

Reduced the interest rate from 11% to 9.7% with a further reduction to 9.35% upon achievement of certain sales milestones

Added a provision allowing Verona Pharma to secure a working capital revolving credit facility of up to $75 million with a separate group



About Verona Pharma

Verona Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing innovative therapies for the treatment of chronic respiratory diseases with significant unmet medical needs. Ohtuvayre™ (ensifentrine) is the Company’s first commercial product and the first inhaled therapy for the maintenance treatment of COPD that combines bronchodilator and non-steroidal anti-inflammatory activities in one molecule. Ensifentrine has potential applications in non-cystic fibrosis bronchiectasis, cystic fibrosis, asthma and other respiratory diseases. For more information, please visit www.veronapharma.com.

About Oaktree

Oaktree is a leader among global investment managers specializing in alternative investments, with $202 billion in assets under management as of December 31, 2024. The firm emphasizes an opportunistic, value-oriented, and risk-controlled approach to investments in credit, equity, and real estate. The firm has more than 1,200 employees and offices in 23 cities worldwide. For additional information, please visit Oaktree’s website at http://www.oaktreecapital.com/.

About OMERS Life Sciences and OMERS

OMERS Life Sciences provides royalty financings and other non-dilutive solutions to biopharma companies and academic institutions, supporting their efforts to address unmet medical needs and improve the quality of life of patients around the world.

OMERS is a jointly sponsored, defined benefit pension plan, with 1,000 participating employers ranging from large cities to local agencies, and almost 640,000 active, deferred and retired members. Our members include union and non-union employees of municipalities, school boards, local boards, transit systems, electrical utilities, emergency services and children’s aid societies across Ontario. OMERS teams work in Toronto, London, New York, Amsterdam, Luxembourg, Singapore, Sydney and other major cities across North America and Europe – serving members and employers, and originating and managing a diversified portfolio of high-quality investments in government bonds, public and private credit, public and private equities, infrastructure and real estate.

