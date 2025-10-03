Verana Health Introduces Significant Data and Software Enhancements to Support Ophthalmologic Research and Treatment Optimization

Coinciding with 2025 American Academy of Ophthalmology Annual Meeting, the company debuts expanded services and tools for exclusive real-world insights from 85 million+ de-identified patients

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Verana Health®, a digital health company dedicated to revolutionizing patient care and clinical research through real-world data (RWD), revealed several new enhancements to data and software solutions designed to enhance real-world insights and expedite treatment options in ophthalmology.

The announcements come ahead of the AAO 2025 Annual Meeting in Orlando, Florida, October 18-20. Verana Health is the exclusive data curation and analytics partner of the American Academy of Ophthalmology (Academy) IRIS® Registry (Intelligent Research in Sight), the largest specialty society clinical data registry in all of medicine.

"At Verana Health, we are dedicated to providing innovative technology and data-driven solutions for advancing ophthalmic research and patient care," said Sujay Jadhav, CEO of Verana Health. "We're proud to introduce a series of advances that will help life sciences companies and clinicians improve research operations and patient outcomes."

New Verana Health product and service enhancements include:

Integration between Site Explorer and Verana Trial Connect: Site Explorer, an intuitive tool to help sponsors and contract research organizations (CROs) make data-driven site selections, and Verana Trial Connect (VTC), which unlocks the power of Electronic Health Record (EHR) data to help practices to identify eligible trial patients easier, faster, and in greater numbers, are now seamlessly integrated and offer enhanced sponsor reporting which shows enrollment conversion.







As clinical trials become more complex and the number of registered trials continues to grow, expedited communications between sponsors, CROs, and medical practices, and access to powerful RWD analytics for data-driven decisions are critical to accelerate patient enrollment and reduce overall timelines and costs of research.









New variables for Qdata: As part of its Ophthalmology Qdata collection — fit-for-purpose modules that utilize RWD from the IRIS Registry to provide a comprehensive view of the patient journey—Verana Health has launched two new variables: corneal staining for Dry Eye Disease and diplopia for Thyroid Eye Disease.







"As a practicing ophthalmologist and scientific researcher, I have witnessed firsthand how RWD can transform clinical insights into meaningful advancements in patient care," said Theodore Leng, MD, Professor of Ophthalmology and Director of Clinical and Translational Research, Byers Eye Institute at Stanford University School of Medicine. "Research-ready Qdata® from Verana Health provides deep insights into disease progression and treatment effectiveness."









Expanded MIPS Advisory Services: The Verana Health MIPS Advisory Services have been expanded to include coaching and advisory options, helping ophthalmology practices maximize their incentive payment potential while reducing their compliance burden and audit risk exposure. MIPS Advisory Services ensure that practices stay compliant with MIPS reporting requirements and frequent regulatory changes.

Verana Health at the AAO 2025 Annual Meeting

Verana Health will present a range of new enhanced product, services, and research during the AAO 2025 Annual Meeting in Orlando, October 18-20:

An overview of MIPS Advisory Services will be available to ophthalmologists and their teams









Joint Verana Health and Stanford University research will be available on demand: "Using natural language processing to identify and characterize patients with thyroid eye disease in the IRIS Registry" examines the value of analyzing unstructured EHR data in the IRIS Registry, as patients with TED are difficult to study using only structured EHR data.









"Mastering MIPS with Less Hassle: How the IRIS Registry Can Help," – Saturday, October 18, 3:30 p.m. in the Academy Theater (located in AAO booth 2761, The Academy Hub). This presentation showcases how participating in the IRIS Registry can help clinicians free more time for patient care, while still meeting MIPS requirements.

To learn more, visit veranahealth.com or the Verana Health Booth 2637.

About Verana Health

Verana Health, Inc.® is a digital health company revolutionizing patient care and clinical research by utilizing physician expertise and artificial intelligence to unlock the true potential of real-world data. With exclusive access to the world's largest patient data sources in ophthalmology, urology, and neurology. Verana Health is powering real-world evidence generation. Clinicians utilize these insights to improve the quality of care and quality of life for patients, and life sciences companies rely on the insights to accelerate the development of new therapies. For more information, visit www.veranahealth.com .

