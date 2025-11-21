SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   FDA

FDA Probing Patient Death Linked to Takeda’s Enzyme Replacement Therapy

November 21, 2025 | 
1 min read | 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Cambridge, Massachusetts, USA - 30 July 2024. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company logo on office building.Biotech industry

iStock, Veronique D

The regulator has received reports that a group of patients treated with Adzynma had neutralizing antibodies against the protein the therapy replaces.

The FDA is investigating adverse events, including one death, in a group of patients who received an enzyme replacement therapy made by Takeda.

The patients were being treated for congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura (cTTP) using the drug Adzynma, which contains two copies of the human ADAMTS13 protein. The FDA received reports of patients producing neutralizing antibodies against the treatment.

The reported death occurred in a pediatric cTTP patient and “appears to be related to Adzynma,” the FDA said in its announcement of the investigation Friday. About 10 months after starting treatment with Adzynma, the patient presented with progressive neurological symptoms and was found to be producing anti-ADAMTS13 antibodies. The patient had previously experienced severe allergic reactions to fresh frozen plasma, a standard treatment for cTTP, which can also be used to replace the mutated enzyme, leading the FDA to believe the antibody reaction is related to enzyme replacement with Adzynma.

The FDA noted that current tests cannot differentiate between antibodies produced against the enzyme replacement or against the endogenous protein. The FDA also stated these reports of antibodies occurred in post-marketing settings, and that there were no issues of antibodies raised during the drug’s clinical trials.

Congenital thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura is a rare blood-clotting disorder, occurring in fewer than 1 in a 1,000 people. It results from mutations in the ADAMTS13 protein, which is part of the body’s clotting cascade. Patients develop blood clots in small vessels throughout their body, typically during infancy or early childhood.

Adzynma was approved by the FDA in 2023 as the first enzyme replacement therapy for the condition indicated for preventative use, though it can also be given on-demand in an acute event, according to Takeda.

Rare diseases
Takeda
Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky Dan Samorodnitsky
Dan Samorodnitsky is the news editor at BioSpace. You can reach him at dan.samorodnitsky@biospace.com.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Accumulated problems, contradictions. Dead end, we need to go back. You cannot continue further. Complete impossibility to continue. Rejection of an idea. Hard sanctions. Fatal error.
Pipeline
Moderna Cans 3 mRNA Vaccines, Secures $1.5B Loan in Quest for 10% Growth
November 21, 2025
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Four miniature figurines of men in casual and formal attire stand around a large stopwatch showing zero, symbolizing time management or competition.
Regulatory
FDA Breakthrough Designations Lead to Priority Reviews, Report Finds
November 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Dan Samorodnitsky
Female hand holds notebook with brain on yellow background
Funding
Aspen’s $115M Series C Opens Doors to Late-Stage Development for Parkinson’s Program
November 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Bayer office in Basel, Switzerland
Lung cancer
Bayer Wins Lung Cancer Accelerated Approval for Kinase Inhibitor
November 20, 2025
 · 
1 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac