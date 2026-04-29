Veracyte Announces New Data at AUA 2026 Highlighting the Power of the Decipher Portfolio to Advance Personalized Care in Urologic Cancers

Studies demonstrate clinical utility of Decipher Bladder molecular subtyping in bladder cancer and the expanding impact of Decipher Prostate in studies using real-world data

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--$VCYT #AUA26--Veracyte, Inc. (Nasdaq: VCYT), a leading cancer diagnostics company, announced today that more than 15 studies focused on the Decipher portfolio will be presented at the 2026 American Urological Association (AUA) Annual Meeting, taking place May 15-18 in Washington, D.C. The data showcases the growing impact of the Decipher Bladder and Prostate tests to inform more personalized patient care. The studies provide insights into molecular subtypes associated with patient outcomes in bladder cancer and feature national-scale real‑world data analyses in prostate cancer that demonstrate how Decipher Prostate informs treatment decisions. Additional real‑world data from the Decipher Genomics Research for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) research tool continues to fuel the flywheel of evidence in urologic cancers through ongoing research studies.

“These studies underscore the power of Veracyte’s Diagnostics Platform to generate clinically meaningful evidence at scale,” said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte’s medical director, Urology. “With more than a decade of data in our Decipher GRID tool, we are accelerating research to drive new discoveries that help clinicians better personalize care and improve outcomes for patients.”

At this year’s meeting, during Bladder Cancer Awareness month in May, several studies will highlight the clinical relevance of molecular subtyping in bladder cancer using the Decipher Bladder test, including its role in guiding treatment decisions and predicting outcomes. Key presentations include:

Together, these studies demonstrate how molecular subtyping can help refine risk stratification, identify patient subsets with differing clinical outcomes, and deepen understanding of tumor biology.

“These data suggest that molecular subtyping using Decipher Bladder may help identify patients who are more likely to achieve downstaging and complete responses to neoadjuvant chemo-immunotherapy,” said Shilpa Gupta, M.D., GU Oncologist, Cleveland Clinic. “By better understanding tumor biology upfront, we have the potential to more precisely select therapies and, ultimately, improve outcomes while avoiding unnecessary treatment for patients with muscle-invasive bladder cancer.”

Unlocking Insights with Real-World Evidence from Decipher Prostate and the GRID Database

Large‑scale analyses using Decipher genomic data alongside real‑world clinical datasets provide insights into how prostate cancer management is being shaped across diverse patient populations, helping clinicians more confidently tailor treatment decisions. These efforts also support ongoing research to deepen understanding of prostate cancer biology and inform personalized care. Key presentations include:

“Decipher GRID enables analyses that were not previously possible,” said Dr. Michael Leapman Associate Professor of Urology, Yale School of Medicine. “Our findings suggest that genomic information from Decipher Prostate may help refine treatment decision-making and move care toward more precise, individualized management of prostate cancer.”

More information about Veracyte’s presence at AUA 2026 can be found at the company’s booth #3405 and on Veracyte’s website here.

About Decipher Prostate

The Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier is a 22-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that helps inform treatment decisions for patients with prostate cancer. The test is performed on biopsy or surgically resected samples and provides an accurate risk of developing metastasis with standard treatment. Armed with this information, physicians can better personalize their patients’ care and may recommend less-intensive options for those at lower risk or earlier, more-intensive treatment for those at higher risk of metastasis. The Decipher Prostate test has been validated in many dozens of published studies involving more than 100,000 patients. It is the only gene expression test to achieve “Level 1B” evidence status and inclusion in the risk-stratification table in the most recent NCCN® Guidelines* for prostate cancer. More information about the Decipher Prostate test can be found here.

About Decipher Bladder

The Decipher Bladder Genomic Classifier is a 219-gene test, developed using RNA whole-transcriptome analysis and machine learning, that is designed for use in patients following bladder cancer diagnosis who face questions regarding treatment intensity. The test classifies bladder tumors into five molecular subtypes, each having distinct tumor biology and potential clinical implications. This information can help physicians and their patients better understand the degree of benefit that would likely be gained from neoadjuvant chemotherapy and/or the likelihood of harboring non-organ-confined disease at time of surgery, respectively. More information about the Decipher Bladder test can be found here.

About Decipher GRID

The Decipher GRID database includes more than 200,000 whole-transcriptome profiles from patients with urologic cancers and is used by Veracyte and its partners to contribute to continued research and help advance understanding of prostate and other urologic cancers. GRID-derived information is available on a Research Use Only basis. More information about Decipher GRID can be found here.

About Veracyte

Veracyte (Nasdaq: VCYT) is a global diagnostics company whose vision is to transform cancer care for patients all over the world. We empower clinicians with the high-value insights they need to guide and assure patients at pivotal moments in the race to diagnose and treat cancer. Our Veracyte Diagnostics Platform delivers high-performing cancer tests that are fueled by broad genomic and clinical data, deep bioinformatic and AI capabilities, and a powerful evidence-generation engine, which ultimately drives durable reimbursement and guideline inclusion for our tests, along with new insights to support continued innovation and pipeline development. For more information, please visit www.veracyte.com or follow us on LinkedIn or X (Twitter).

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to our statements related to regarding the potential clinical utility, impact, and benefits of Veracyte’s Decipher Bladder and Prostate tests; how molecular subtyping can help inform treatment decisions, improve patient outcomes, or avoid unnecessary treatment for patients; the role of real‑world data and the Decipher Genomics Research for Intelligent Discovery (GRID) platform in advancing research or enabling new discoveries; and the potential impact of Veracyte’s diagnostic solutions.. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: “appears,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “expect,” “believe,” “should,” “may,” “will,” “enable,” “positioned,” “offers,” “designed,” "ultimately," and similar references to future periods. Actual results may differ materially from those projected or suggested in any forward-looking statements. These statements involve risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from our predictions. Additional factors that may impact these forward-looking statements can be found under the caption “Risk Factors” in our Annual Report on Form 10-K filed on February 26, 2026 and our subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of these documents, when available, may be found in the Investors section of our website at https://investor.veracyte.com. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these forward-looking statements or reasons why actual results might differ, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

*National Comprehensive Cancer Network. NCCN makes no warranties of any kind whatsoever regarding their content, use or application and disclaims any responsibility for their application or use in any way.

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