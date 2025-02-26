Veloxis Pharmaceuticals Receives Approval from USAN for “Pegrizeprument” as Nonproprietary Name for VEL-101

CARY, N.C., Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Veloxis), a global specialty pharmaceutical company and an Asahi Kasei company, has announced that the United States Adopted Name (USAN) Council has approved the nonproprietary (generic) name “pegrizeprument” for its lead transplant candidate, VEL-101, a novel investigational maintenance immunosuppressive agent.
The USAN Council, which includes experts from the American Medical Association, the U.S. Pharmacopeial Convention and the Food and Drug Administration, provides clear, standardized drug names that facilitate communication among healthcare professionals, patients, and researchers worldwide.
Adopting pegrizeprument ensures consistent and reliable drug identification, helping reduce medication errors, enhance patient safety, and streamline drug identification for healthcare providers. This new generic name also highlights the importance of international drug recognition – ensuring clarity across markets regardless of the brand name under which the drug is intended to be marketed.
“The adoption of the name pegrizeprument marks another key milestone for our innovative investigational immunosuppressive therapy as we prepare to move to the next phase of development,” says Tunde Otulana, M.D., Chief Medical Officer at Veloxis. “It reinforces our dedication to developing innovative therapies to improve the lives of transplant recipients worldwide.”
About pegrizeprument (formerly VEL-101)Pegrizeprument is a pegylated monoclonal monovalent antibody fragment that binds to and blocks CD28-mediated effector-T cell costimulation, without blocking CTLA-4, an important protein found on T cells that naturally helps keep the body’s immune responses in check. Pegrizeprument is, therefore, expected to have a dual-mechanism of action where in a direct manner, it blocks CD28-mediated T cell activation, and indirectly, it allows for CTLA-4 mediated immunosuppressive functions. Also known as FR104, pegrizeprument was licensed by Veloxis from OSE Immunotherapeutics in April 2021. As part of the license agreement, Veloxis obtained worldwide rights to develop, manufacture, and commercialize pegrizeprument for all transplant indications. Pegrizeprument is being developed for the prevention of acute rejection in recipients of kidney transplants and potentially in recipients of other solid organs.
About Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc.Veloxis Pharmaceuticals, Inc., an Asahi Kasei company, is a global specialty pharmaceutical company committed to improving the lives of transplant patients. Headquartered in Cary, North Carolina, USA, Veloxis is focused on the global development and commercialization of medications utilized by transplant patients and by patients with serious related diseases. For further information, please visit Veloxis.com. Asahi-Kasei.com.
