VedaBio Expands CRISPR-Based Molecular Detection Platform With Mammoth Biosciences’ Technology

SAN DIEGO & BRISBANE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--VedaBio, a pioneering biotechnology company transforming molecular detection, today announced a non-exclusive license agreement with Mammoth Biosciences, Inc. for the use of select CRISPR-based technologies in diagnostic applications.

The agreement provides VedaBio with access to foundational CRISPR intellectual property, enabling the company to accelerate development of purpose-built diagnostic solutions. This alliance reinforces VedaBio’s commitment to building a next-generation platform designed for speed and accuracy, with an initial focus on decentralized healthcare settings.

“We’re thrilled to work with the Mammoth team to help bring the full promise of CRISPR-based diagnostics to market,” said Frederic Sweeney, PhD, President and CEO of VedaBio. “This initiative expands the avenues for our proprietary platform and allows us to develop highly targeted, amplification-free molecular tests designed for real-world clinical needs.”

Janice Chen, PhD, Co-founder and CTO of Mammoth Biosciences, added: “Mammoth’s vision for diagnostics is to enable new solutions that have high impact on patient care. The combination of Mammoth’s deep CRISPR intellectual property with VedaBio’s unique approach and product vision is an opportunity to deliver on the potential of CRISPR-based diagnostics.”

CRISPR-based detection allows for highly specific molecular recognition. When integrated with VedaBio’s platform, it opens the door to rapid, accurate diagnostics that can be deployed in urgent care, outpatient clinics, and other decentralized settings, without sacrificing sensitivity or specificity.

With this partnership, VedaBio is uniquely positioned to lead the next wave of CRISPR-powered diagnostics, delivering solutions that are faster, more cost-effective, and better aligned with the realities of today’s healthcare landscape.

About VedaBio

VedaBio is at the forefront of molecular detection, harnessing cutting-edge CRISPR technology to deliver rapid, accurate, and accessible diagnostics. The company is dedicated to advancing the next generation of molecular diagnostics to improve healthcare outcomes worldwide.

For more information, visit vedabio.com.

About Mammoth Biosciences

Mammoth Biosciences is a biotechnology company focused on leveraging its proprietary ultracompact CRISPR systems to develop potential long-term curative therapies for patients with life-threatening and debilitating diseases. Founded by CRISPR pioneer and Nobel laureate Jennifer Doudna and Trevor Martin, Janice Chen, and Lucas Harrington, the company’s ultracompact systems are designed to be more specific and enable in vivo gene editing in difficult to reach tissues utilizing both nuclease applications and new editing modalities beyond double stranded breaks, including base editing, reverse transcriptase editing, and epigenetic editing. The company is building out its wholly owned pipeline of potential in vivo gene editing therapeutics and capabilities and has partnerships with leading pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to broaden the reach of its innovative and proprietary technology platform. Mammoth Biosciences’ deep science and industry experience, along with a robust and differentiated intellectual property portfolio, have enabled the company to further its mission to transform the lives of patients and deliver on the promise of CRISPR technologies.

For more information, visit mammoth.bio.

Media contact (VedaBio)

Karen Sharma

CG Life

ksharma@cglife.com

Media contact (Mammoth Biosciences)

Mohana Ray

Mammoth.PR@hdmz.com

Phone: 312-506-5210