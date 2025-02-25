SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Upstream Bio to Present at Upcoming March Investor Conferences

February 25, 2025 | 
1 min read

WALTHAM, Mass., Feb. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Upstream Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: UPB), a clinical-stage company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders, today announced that Rand Sutherland, MD, Upstream Bio’s CEO, will present at the following upcoming March investor conferences:

  • TD Cowen 45th Annual Health Care Conference, Boston MA
    Tuesday, March 4, 2025, 11:50 a.m. – 12:20 p.m. ET
  • Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference 2025, Miami FL
    Wednesday, March 12, 2025, 1:40 p.m. – 2:10 p.m. ET

A live webcast of the presentation will be available under the Events tab on the “Investors” page of the Company’s website on the day of the event. A replay of the webcast will be posted on the Company’s website following the presentation.

About Upstream Bio

Upstream Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing treatments for inflammatory diseases, with an initial focus on severe respiratory disorders. The Company is developing verekitug, the only known antagonist currently in clinical development that targets the receptor for thymic stromal lymphopoietin, a cytokine which is a clinically validated driver of inflammatory response positioned upstream of multiple signaling cascades that affect a variety of immune mediated diseases. The Company has advanced this highly potent monoclonal antibody into separate Phase 2 trials for the treatment of severe asthma and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps and plans to initiate development in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Upstream Bio’s team is committed to maximizing verekitug’s unique attributes to address the substantial unmet needs for patients underserved by today’s standard of care. To learn more, please visit www.upstreambio.com.

Investor Contact:
Michael Gray
Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer
ir@upstreambio.com

Media Contact:
Teri Dahlman
Red House Communications
teri@redhousecomms.com

Massachusetts Events
Upstream Bio
