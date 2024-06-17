SUBSCRIBE
Upstream Bio

NEWS
Drug Development
Upstream Bio’s Quest for Effective Best-in-Class Treatments for Allergic Inflammation
Advancements in asthma biologics spell future hope for patients with severe asthma.
November 22, 2023
6 min read
BioSpace Insights Team
Drug Development
Upstream Bio Adds Another $200M for Asthma, Allergy Pipeline
The company said Thursday it has closed $200 million in Series B financing—on top of last year’s $200 million Series A haul—to help initiate a registrational Phase II study for its lead candidate UPB-101.
June 8, 2023
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2023
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
December 5, 2022
16 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
Biotech Bay
Genetown and Biotech Bay Reel in Series A Funds in 2022
After reaching a record high in 2021, venture capital dollars have tailed off in the biopharma industry in 2022. That said, a few biopharma hotbeds have still seen sizeable launch rounds.
November 2, 2022
5 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
Upstream Bio Dives into Severe Asthma Space with $200M in Series A Financing
Upstream Bio is focusing its efforts on an experimental treatment for severe asthma licensed from Astellas Pharma.
June 2, 2022
3 min read
Hannah Chudleigh
AWARDS
  • NextGen Class of 2023
IN THE PRESS
Genetown
Upstream Bio to Present Results from a Dose Ranging Study of Verekitug (UPB-101) in Adults with Asthma at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference
May 15, 2024
3 min read
Business
Upstream Bio Announces Appointment of Rand Sutherland as CEO and Additions to Leadership Team
April 2, 2024
4 min read
Drug Development
Upstream Bio Initiates a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Verekitug (UPB-101) in Severe Asthma and Doses First Patients
March 7, 2024
5 min read
Drug Development
Upstream Bio Announces Dosing of First Patients in a Phase 2 Clinical Trial of Verekitug (UPB-101) in Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps (CRSwNP)
January 3, 2024
5 min read
Drug Development
Upstream Bio Announces Positive Phase 1b Interim Data in Asthma and Company Progress Toward Phase 2
October 24, 2023
6 min read
Genetown
Upstream Bio Announces $200M Series B Financing to Advance UPB-101 for Allergic and Inflammatory Diseases
June 8, 2023
5 min read
Drug Development
Upstream Bio to Present New Clinical Data from Phase 1 Study of UPB-101 at the American Thoracic Society (ATS) International Conference
May 12, 2023
3 min read
Business
Upstream Bio Announces the Appointment of Marcella Ruddy, M.D., to the Board of Directors
February 7, 2023
4 min read