Upstream Bio
NEWS
Advancements in asthma biologics spell future hope for patients with severe asthma.
Seed and Series A funding are set to drop this year as investors are looking for more advanced, less risky deals, according to an industry analysis from HSBC.
The company said Thursday it has closed $200 million in Series B financing—on top of last year’s $200 million Series A haul—to help initiate a registrational Phase II study for its lead candidate UPB-101.
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2023,” a list of the hottest recently launched life sciences companies in North America.
After reaching a record high in 2021, venture capital dollars have tailed off in the biopharma industry in 2022. That said, a few biopharma hotbeds have still seen sizeable launch rounds.
Upstream Bio is focusing its efforts on an experimental treatment for severe asthma licensed from Astellas Pharma.
JOBS
IN THE PRESS