Upperton Pharma Solutions Wins Champion Award at 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards in Small Molecule Dosage Form category

Nottingham, UK – March 20, 2025 – Upperton Pharma Solutions, a leading UK-based contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO), is proud to announce its selection as Champion Winner in the Small Molecule Dosage Form – International category at the 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards.

The CDMO Leadership Awards, presented by Outsourced Pharma and Life Science Connect, honour top CDMOs that have demonstrated exceptional performance as determined by direct feedback from pharmaceutical and biotech companies that work with CDMOs, making this a true reflection of industry trust and performance.

Nikki Whitfield, Chief Executive Officer of Upperton Pharma Solutions, said:

“Being recognised as a Champion Award Winner in the 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our entire team and highlights not only our continued business growth but also reflects the importance we place on the relationships we build and nurture with our customers. What makes this especially meaningful is that the recognition comes from our industry peers, reinforcing the trust our clients place in us to continually deliver exceptional projects and service as part of their drug development journey.”

Upperton Pharma Solutions specialises in formulation development, clinical trial manufacturing, and commercial manufacturing across various dosage forms, including oral solids, liquids, semi-solids, inhalation and sterile products. With a state-of-the-art 50,000 sq ft facility in Nottingham and a new 7,000 sq ft sterile manufacturing facility, the company offers integrated CDMO services from pre-clinical development through to market supply.

The 2025 CDMO Leadership Awards ceremony took place on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, at THE POOL in New York City, bringing together industry leaders to celebrate excellence in pharmaceutical outsourcing and development.

About Upperton Pharma Solutions:

Upperton has over 25 years’ experience of delivering science-led, high quality, innovative drug development and manufacturing solutions to pharmaceutical and biotechnology clients worldwide.

Based in Nottingham, UK, Upperton has a 50,000 sq. ft development and manufacturing facility, with formulation and analytical development laboratories, alongside a fully equipped GMP manufacturing and quality control testing capability. Upperton is MHRA Approved to manufacture materials for clinical trial supplies. In addition to supporting conventional oral solid dosage form development, Upperton has a strong history in spray drying which addresses both the challenges with poorly soluble molecules and as a particle engineering technology for targeted deposition for pulmonary and nasal drug products.

The company employs around one hundred highly skilled personnel and has its headquarters in Nottingham, UK.

For further information, images, and interview opportunities, please contact:

Rob Halliwell, Associate Director of Marketing, Upperton

rob.halliwell@upperton.com

upperton.com

