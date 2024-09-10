SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

UPDATE - Aprea Therapeutics to Present at the H.C. Wainwright Annual Global Investment Conference

September 10, 2024 | 
1 min read

DOYLESTOWN, Pa., Sept. 09, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: APRE) (“Aprea” or the “Company”), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality, today announced that Oren Gilad Ph.D, President and Chief Executive Officer, will deliver an in-person presentation at the H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference, taking place September 9-11, 2024 in New York, NY. Details are as follows:

H.C. Wainwright 26th Annual Global Investment Conference

Date:September 10, 2024
Time:9am ET
Location:Holmes II, Lotte New York Palace Hotel
Webcast:click here

The webcast will also be archived on Aprea’s corporate website.

Management are also available for one-on-one meetings with institutional investors. To request a meeting, please contact your conference representative.

About Aprea

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, focused on precision oncology through synthetic lethality. The Company’s lead program is ATRN-119, a clinical-stage small molecule ATR inhibitor in development for solid tumor indications. APR-1051, an oral, small molecule WEE1 inhibitor, recently entered the clinic. For more information, please visit the company website at www.aprea.com.

The Company may use, and intends to use, its investor relations website at https://ir.aprea.com/ as a means of disclosing material nonpublic information and for complying with its disclosure obligations under Regulation FD.

Investor Contact:

Mike Moyer
LifeSci Advisors
mmoyer@lifesciadvisors.com

Media Contacts:

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D., or David Schull
Russo Partners, LLC
Ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com
David.schull@russopartnersllc.com
(858) 717-2310

Pennsylvania Events
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
A child cups their ear with hand
Gene Therapy
Gene Therapies Break Through Against Genetic Hearing Loss in Children
August 19, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Jill Drachenberg
Rajesh Misra, Principal, Life Sciences Quality and Regulatory, KPMG; Denise Mead, Healthcare and Life Sciences Technology Leader, Microsoft; Don Soong, Sr. Director/GM, QARA and Spend Transparency Solutions, IQVIA
Partnered
QARA Professionals Question a Future with Cybersecurity Issues, US Litigation, and the EU AI Act
August 12, 2024
 · 
8 min read
 · 
BioSpace Insights
3D rendering of a T-cell
Approvals
Adaptimmune’s Tecelra Becomes First FDA-Approved Engineered Cell Therapy for Solid Tumors
August 2, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
The Philadelphia skyline
Alzheimer’s disease
New Leqembi Data Illuminate Longer-Term Effects, Tau Reduction
July 31, 2024
 · 
5 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin