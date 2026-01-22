United Therapeutics Corporation Announces Appointment of Kevin J. Tracey to its Board of Directors

SILVER SPRING, Md. & DURHAM, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, announced today that the company’s Board of Directors appointed Kevin J. Tracey, M.D., to its Board on January 21, 2026.

Dr. Tracey is President, CEO, and the Karches Family Distinguished Chair in Medical Research at The Feinstein Institutes for Medical Research. He is a Professor of Molecular Medicine and Neurosurgery at the Donald and Barbara Zucker School of Medicine at Hofstra/Northwell and Executive Vice President, Research, at Northwell Health. A leader in the scientific fields of inflammation and bioelectronic medicine, Dr. Tracey’s contributions include discovery and molecular mapping of neural circuits controlling immunity, as well as identifying the therapeutic action of monoclonal anti-TNF antibodies. Dr. Tracey is the co-founder of several biotechnology companies, including SetPoint Medical, the industry leader in bioelectronic medicine.

“Dr. Tracey brings to our Board a rare combination of scientific leadership, entrepreneurial experience, and groundbreaking research expertise. With his extensive executive leadership at major research institutions, pioneering discoveries in inflammation and bioelectronic medicine, entrepreneurial track record, and numerous patents and influential publications, Dr. Tracey is a visionary researcher who can successfully translate science into commercial applications. I believe his strategic vision and deep scientific expertise will provide invaluable guidance to United Therapeutics' mission and growth,” said Martine Rothblatt, Ph.D., Chairperson and Chief Executive Officer of United Therapeutics.

“I am delighted to join United Therapeutics’ Board of Directors as the company advances its impressive therapeutic pipeline for rare pulmonary diseases and its groundbreaking organ manufacturing development programs. I look forward to supporting United Therapeutics in its patient-driven mission to transform the treatment of rare disease and expand the availability of transplantable organs,” said Dr. Tracey.

“Dr. Tracey is the latest stellar addition to our Board, continuing our strong track record of board refreshment,” said Christopher Causey, Chairperson of the Nominating and Governance Committee of United Therapeutics’ Board of Directors. “Dr. Tracey brings invaluable scientific insight and operational healthcare experience to our Board.”

