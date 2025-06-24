United Therapeutics and Intermountain Health Announce the First Patient Treated With External Liver Support Using a Bioengineered Liver

A phase 1 study of miroliverELAP for the treatment of acute liver failure is currently underway;1 first patient in the study underwent the procedure at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah

Approximately 30% of acute liver failure (ALF) patients die without access to a liver transplant.2

EDEN PRAIRIE, Minn. & MURRAY, Utah--(BUSINESS WIRE)--United Therapeutics Corporation (Nasdaq: UTHR), a public benefit corporation, and Intermountain Health, one of the nation’s top health systems and the largest nonprofit health system in the Intermountain West, today announced the world’s first patient treated in a clinical study of a bioengineered external liver assist product called miroliverELAP®.

This study is the first human clinical trial of a manufactured organ alternative.

The procedure was performed on a patient experiencing liver failure who was not eligible for a liver transplant. The procedure was performed by the team at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah, led by Christopher J. Danford, MD, a transplant hepatologist at Intermountain Health.

Developed by Miromatrix Medical Inc., a United Therapeutics subsidiary, miroliverELAP is an external liver assist combination product consisting of a single-use MIRO-001 bioengineered liver and an extracorporeal blood circuit.

The bioengineered liver is made up of a decellularized porcine liver scaffold to which allogeneic3 human endothelial4 and liver cells have been added.

“This first of its kind treatment represents a historic achievement for United Therapeutics and Miromatrix in advancing the potential of bioengineered human organs to help save and improve patients’ lives,” said Jeff Ross, Ph.D., President of Miromatrix. “We’re grateful to the patient and their family, in addition to the scientists and caregivers at Intermountain Health and Intermountain Medical Center who helped make this breakthrough possible. Looking ahead, we’re excited to continue progressing our ongoing phase 1 clinical trial.”

“This groundbreaking procedure – the first of its kind in the world – represents everything Intermountain Health stands for in providing innovative, cutting-edge high-quality care for our patients,” said Ralph Jean-Mary, president of Intermountain Medical Center. “We are profoundly thankful to this patient for their participation in this pioneering study, and to our exceptional Intermountain medical team, as well as our partners at United Therapeutics and Miromatrix. This procedure reinforces our unwavering commitment to leading in clinical excellence and helping people live the healthiest lives possible.”

United Therapeutics’ organ and organ alternative manufacturing efforts consist of three platforms – xenotransplantation,5 allogeneic regenerative medicine, and autologous6 regenerative medicine – encompassing four different organs: hearts, kidneys, livers, and lungs. These revolutionary programs are intended to address the ongoing shortage of transplantable organs for patients with end-stage organ disease.

The investigational miroliverELAP system is not approved for any use in any country. More information about the phase 1 study of miroliverELAP for the treatment of acute liver failure is available on clinicaltrials.gov.

About ALF and miroliverELAP

Developed by Miromatrix, a subsidiary of United Therapeutics, miroliverELAP® is an external liver assist product (ELAP) designed to provide liver support for acute liver failure patients. The ELAP system consists of an external perfusion system and a bioengineered liver that resides outside of the human body to provide temporary liver support to patients with acute liver failure. The bioengineered liver is manufactured by recellularizing a decellularized porcine liver with human endothelial cells and human liver cells obtained from donated human livers. Miromatrix works with organ procurement organizations to obtain donated human livers that were unable to be transplanted.

Approximately 86,000 patients are hospitalized in the U.S. each year with acute forms of liver failure, acute on chronic liver failure and severe acute alcoholic hepatitis, collectively called acute liver failure (ALF).7,8,9 ALF refers to a rapid loss of liver function – over days or weeks – often in a person who has no history of preexisting liver disease. Common causes include hepatitis viruses, drugs such as acetaminophen, and excessive alcohol use. ALF can cause serious complications including excessive bleeding and pressure on the brain, making it a medical emergency that requires hospitalization. The outcomes for ALF patients are estimated to be 45% spontaneous recovery, 25% liver transplantation and 30% death without transplant.10

A phase 1 study of ELAP was initiated in 2024, and in June 2025, the world’s first external liver support treatment using a bioengineered liver was conducted on an ALF patient at Intermountain Medical Center in Murray, Utah. The phase 1 study is open for enrollment of patients with ALF at eight sites in the United States.

