Umoja Biopharma Announces Unveiling of UB-VV500 in Upcoming Poster Presentation at the American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

- Industry’s First Combination BCMA x GPRC5D In Vivo CAR T Cell Therapy for the Treatment of Multiple Myeloma -

SEATTLE, April 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Umoja Biopharma, Inc. (Umoja), a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering innovative and potentially curative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases, today announced the acceptance of a poster presentation for UB-VV500, its dual-targeted BCMA x GPRC5D in vivo CAR T cell program for the treatment of multiple myeloma, at the upcoming American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy (ASGCT) Annual Meeting. Preclinical data for UB-VV500 will be presented in a scientific poster at the conference.

“Development in multiple myeloma is moving beyond single-targeted approaches toward dual-targeting and combination strategies, particularly as patients progress through existing BCMA-directed therapies,” said Andrew Scharenberg, M.D., co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of Umoja Biopharma. “We believe the future of multiple myeloma immunotherapy will be shaped by combination products that are designed from the ground-up to more effectively address antigen escape and disease heterogeneity while aiming to deliver greater and more durable efficacy. UB-VV500 is designed to realize that vision through our in vivo CAR T cell approach.”

Umoja expects to advance UB-VV500 into a Phase 1 clinical trial by the end of 2026. Initial clinical data disclosures across the company’s other clinical programs are expected to be reported at major medical meetings in the second half of 2026.

“We are encouraged by our safety and early clinical results in our three ongoing Phase 1 programs—UB-VV111 for CD19 and UB-VV400/UB-VV410 for CD22—which use the same VivoVecTM in vivo platform that UB-VV500 is built upon,” Dr. Scharenberg added. “UB-VV500’s pre-clinical progress is exciting and we look forward to sharing more at ASGCT. Dual-targeting is the future of patient care for multiple myeloma, and we expect UB-VV500 to be at the forefront of that movement.”

Details of the ASGCT poster presentation can be found below:

Poster Presentation Title: Preclinical development of UB-VV500, an in vivo potency-enhanced CAR T cell product targeting BCMA and GPRC5D for multiple myeloma

Presentation Date/Time: Wednesday, May 13, 2026, 5:00 – 6:30 p.m. ET

Presenting Speaker: Christopher Nicolai, Ph.D.

Publication Number: 2046

About Umoja Biopharma

Umoja Biopharma, Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to delivering innovative and potentially curative immunotherapies for patients with cancer and autoimmune diseases. Umoja’s VivoVec™ in vivo gene delivery technology empowers a patient’s own immune system to fight disease. Enabling its core technology is the Company’s state-of-the-art lentiviral vector development and manufacturing facility in Louisville, Colorado. Umoja believes its approach can provide broader access and improved effectiveness of the most advanced immunotherapies, enabling more patients to live better, fuller lives. To learn more, connect with Umoja on LinkedIn and visit umoja-biopharma.com.

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