Umoja Biopharma

Update: AbbVie headquarters building in California
Business
AbbVie Inks Two CAR-T Deals Worth Up to $1.4B with Umoja, Targets Multiple Cancers
The two agreements announced Thursday will allow AbbVie to leverage Umoja Biopharma’s VivoVec delivery platform, which enables patients’ cells to produce their own cancer-fighting CAR-T cells.
January 5, 2024
2 min read
Tristan Manalac
Business
BioSpace NextGen Bio 2022 Winners: Where are They Now?
BioSpace checked in with some of the members of our NextGen Bio Class of 2022 to see what they’ve done to earn their place on the list - and what’s on the horizon.
October 25, 2022
7 min read
Heather McKenzie
Drug Development
Umoja’s Unified Approach to Exceeding the Limitations of Cell Therapy
Umoja CEO Andy Scharenberg spoke with BioSpace about the company’s unique tri-platform approach to immunotherapy which aims to attack and destroy hematologic and solid organ-based tumors.
August 30, 2022
9 min read
Heather McKenzie
Heidi Hagen, Sonoma Biotherapeutics
Business
BioForest is Breaking Out with Innovation, Talent and Investment
The BioForest region is growing up. With a focus on cell and gene therapy, a wealth of talent and proximity to high tech, it is quickly becoming one of biotech’s most exciting hotbeds.
August 27, 2022
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
The 9 Things Wildly Successful Biotechs Have in Common
Successful biotech companies have a certain way of thinking that propels everyone working there beyond day-to-day concerns and enables them to do great things. BioSpace highlights nine commonalities.
April 26, 2022
5 min read
Gail Dutton
Bio NC
BioSpace Launches 2022 Hotbed Maps to Highlight Thriving Life Sciences Clusters
As BioSpace proudly introduces our 2022 Hotbed Maps, let’s explore the industry’s most thriving territories, research leading employers and search for relevant jobs on BioSpace.
January 17, 2022
6 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
Top Life Sciences Startups to Watch in 2022
BioSpace is proud to present its NextGen Bio “Class of 2022,” a list of up-and-coming life sciences companies in North America that recently launched.
January 4, 2022
19 min read
Heather McKenzie
Business
BioSpace Movers & Shakers, Oct. 22
Biopharma and life sciences companies strengthen their leadership teams and boards with these Movers & Shakers.
October 21, 2021
10 min read
Alex Keown
Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer Dr. Andy Sc
Job Trends
New Manufacturing Facility of Umoja Biopharma Highlights Colorado’s Biopharma Potential
The 146,000 square foot facility will benefit Umoja Biopharma to eliminate crucial CAR-T production barriers. There’s a lot more going on, know everything here.
August 30, 2021
3 min read
BioSpace Editorial Staff
  • NextGen Class of 2022
Press Releases
Umoja Biopharma Announces FDA Clearance of IND Application for UB-VV111, a CD19 Directed in situ CAR T for Hematologic Malignancies
July 31, 2024
4 min read
BioForest
Umoja Biopharma to Present at H.C. Wainwright 2nd Annual Cell Therapy Virtual Conference
March 19, 2024
1 min read
Business
Umoja Biopharma Announces Appointment of Britton Russell as Chief Financial Officer
February 28, 2024
2 min read
BioForest
Umoja Biopharma to Participate in a Fireside Chat at the Evercore ISI 2024 Emerging Biotech Conference
February 22, 2024
1 min read
Business
AbbVie and Umoja Biopharma Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop Novel In-Situ CAR-T Cell Therapies
January 4, 2024
5 min read
Biotech Bay
IASO BIO Announces New Development Partnership with Umoja Biopharma to Develop Ex Vivo and In Vivo Cell and Gene Therapies
January 3, 2024
5 min read
BioForest
Umoja Biopharma Presents Preclinical Data at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting Demonstrating In Vivo CAR T Cell Generation with Potent and Highly Durable Activity
December 11, 2023
4 min read
BioForest
Umoja Biopharma Announces Oral Presentation at the 65th American Society of Hematology Annual Meeting
November 2, 2023
3 min read
BioForest
Umoja Biopharma Announces Opening of Development and Manufacturing Facility in Louisville, Colorado
October 19, 2023
4 min read
BioForest
Umoja Biopharma to Present at the 2023 Cell & Gene Meeting on the Mesa
October 5, 2023
3 min read
