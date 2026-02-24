SUBSCRIBE
Ultragenyx to Participate at Investor Conferences in March 2026

NOVATO, Calif., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ: RARE), a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases, today announced participation in three upcoming investor conferences.

46th Annual Cowen Healthcare Conference (Boston, MA)

  • Monday, March 2, 2026, Eric Crombez, M.D., Chief Medical Officer, will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.

Barclays 28th Annual Global Healthcare Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Tuesday, March 10, 2026, Eric Crombez will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.

Leerink Partners Global Biopharma Conference (Miami, FL)

  • Wednesday, March 11, 2026, Eric Crombez will participate in a fireside chat and host 1x1 meetings.

The live and archived webcast of the fireside chat will be accessible from the company’s website at https://ir.ultragenyx.com/events-presentations.

About Ultragenyx

Ultragenyx is a biopharmaceutical company committed to bringing novel products to patients for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. The company has built a diverse portfolio of approved therapies and product candidates aimed at addressing diseases with high unmet medical need and clear biology for treatment, for which there are typically no approved therapies treating the underlying disease.

The company is led by a management team experienced in the development and commercialization of rare disease therapeutics. Ultragenyx’s strategy is predicated upon time- and cost-efficient drug development, with the goal of delivering safe and effective therapies to patients with the utmost urgency.

For more information on Ultragenyx, please visit the company's website at: www.ultragenyx.com.

Contacts – Ultragenyx
Investors
Joshua Higa
ir@ultragenyx.com


