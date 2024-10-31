SUBSCRIBE
Ultimovacs ASA: Invitation to third quarter 2024 results webcast presentation

October 31, 2024 
1 min read

Oslo, October 31, 2024: Ultimovacs ASA (“Ultimovacs”) (OSE ULTI), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing immunotherapeutic cancer vaccines, invites to a webcast presentation of its third quarter 2024 results, on Wednesday, November 6, 2024.

The presentation can be followed as a live webcast accessed through a link on www.ultimovacs.com at 14:00 CET on Wednesday, November 6, 2024. The webcast presentation will be available on the Ultimovacs website, and it will be possible to post questions during the presentation through the webcast.

The report and presentation will be available on the company website from 07:00 CET the same day.

For further information, please see www.ultimovacs.com or contact:

Carlos de Sousa, CEO
Email: carlos.desousa@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 908 92507

Hans Vassgård Eid, CFO
Email: hans.eid@ultimovacs.com
Phone: +47 482 48632

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Europe Cancer Vaccines Earnings
