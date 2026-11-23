HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tvardi Therapeutics, Inc. (“Tvardi” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVRD), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral, small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases, today announced that the Company’s management will participate in a fireside chat and host one-on-one investor meetings at Piper Sandler's 38th Annual Healthcare Conference, being held December 1-3, 2026, in New York, NY.

Tvardi recently received written responses from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its pre-Investigational New Drug (pre-IND) meeting request for TTI-109, the Company's next-generation oral STAT3 inhibitor. The feedback is supportive of the Company's planned clinical development in inflammatory bowel disease. New data also underscore the potential for TTI-109 to provide sustained STAT3 inhibition at the proposed clinical doses, with minimal predicted effect on STAT1 and STAT5. Initiation of the clinical study remains subject to FDA IND clearance and the availability of additional funding.

Details are as follows:

Piper Sandler 38th Annual Healthcare Conference

Format: Fireside Chat

Date: December 2, 2026

Time: 2:00 PM ET

About Tvardi Therapeutics

Tvardi is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of novel, oral small molecule therapies targeting STAT3 to treat inflammatory and proliferative diseases with significant unmet need. STAT3 is a central mediator across critical signaling pathways that drive immune dysregulation, inflammation and proliferation. STAT3 is also positioned at the intersection of many signaling pathways integral to the survival and immune evasion of cancer cells. The Company has completed a Phase 1 healthy volunteer study of TTI-109 and plans to initiate clinical trials of TTI-109 in ulcerative colitis pending IND clearance and the availability of additional funding. The Company is also conducting a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial of TTI-101 in hepatocellular carcinoma ( NCT05440708 ). To learn more, please visit tvarditherapeutics.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X (Twitter) .

Contacts:

For Tvardi:

Tvardi Investor Relations

ir@tvardi.com

PJ Kelleher

LifeSci Advisors

617-430-7579

pkelleher@lifesciadvisors.com