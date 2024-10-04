Turkey & Brazil Emerging As Clinical Trial Destinations for Cancer Drugs

Pharmaceutical companies have been working to lower the high costs of conducting clinical trials for potential drugs in recent years as they have become aware of these expenses. One of the main tactics that has surfaced is the holding of clinical trials in areas where the expenses of development and clinical testing are relatively lower than in established markets, making these nations attractive alternatives for traditional markets such as the US and Europe. Brazil in Latin America and Turkey in the Middle East are two regions that have emerged in this endeavor and have quickly become leading destinations for hosting clinical trials for several prominent pharmaceutical market players.

In Turkey, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency (TITCK) has been proactive in reforming regulatory frameworks to streamline the approval process for clinical trials. By reducing administrative hurdles and accelerating review times, TITCK has made it easier for pharmaceutical companies to initiate and conduct studies. Similarly, Brazil’s National Health Surveillance Agency (ANVISA) has implemented measures to attract more clinical trials, including simplifying regulatory requirements and fostering a more transparent environment for research.

These efforts have not gone unnoticed by prominent pharmaceutical companies, including AstraZeneca, Merck, Novartis, Roche, Amgen, GlaxoSmithKline, Bristol Myers Squibb, and Bayer. Many of these organizations are currently organizing major clinical trials in Brazil and Turkey, particularly those in Phase 3, which is critical for the eventual approval of new cancer drugs. Aflibercept, Savolitinib, Ensartinib, Adagrasib, Mosunetuzumab and Canakinumab are examples of some cancer drugs currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in both these regions.

The collaboration between pharmaceutical companies and leading cancer institutes and hospitals, including Pontifícia Universidade Católica do Rio Grande do Sul and Istanbul Medipol University Hospital, in these regions is also important. Institutions in Turkey and Brazil are developing robust partnerships with leading drug manufacturers, creating an ecosystem conducive to innovative cancer research. This collaboration enhances the quality of clinical trials, as local hospitals often have access to diverse patient populations, making it easier to recruit participants who meet specific trial criteria.

Furthermore, contract organizations have also played a significant role in streamlining clinical trial processes in both countries. These organizations facilitate the management and execution of clinical trials, ensuring compliance with regulatory standards while optimizing operational efficiency. By leveraging their expertise, CROs and CDMOs help reduce the time and cost associated with conducting trials, which is crucial for companies aiming to bring new cancer therapies to market swiftly.

As the global demand for innovative cancer treatments continues to rise, Brazil and Turkey are poised to capitalize on this trend. Their commitment to improving regulatory frameworks, coupled with the presence of reputable clinical research institutions and the active participation of major pharmaceutical companies, positions these nations as attractive hubs for clinical trials. The concerted efforts of the local regulatory bodies, along with the support from CROs, are likely to further enhance the appeal of these countries as leading destinations for clinical research in the coming years.