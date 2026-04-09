Trogenix announces publication of breakthrough pre-clinical data in Nature demonstrating complete tumour eradication and durable protection in aggressive brain cancer model

A single-dose of Trogenix’s proprietary Synthetic Super-Enhancers achieved complete tumour elimination in 83% of treated cases with no toxicity over 11 months and no tumour recurrence in a brain cancer model that closely mimics human glioblastoma

Provides compelling proof-of-concept for Trogenix's dual-payload gene therapy platform that combines direct tumour killing with immune activation to create durable protection against aggressive brain cancers

Published pre-clinical data underpins the Company’s transition to a clinical-stage oncology company, with patient dosing in its first clinical trial for glioblastoma expected in Q2 2026





Edinburgh, UK, 08 April 2026 – Trogenix Ltd (“Trogenix”), a pioneering biotech company dedicated to developing innovative cancer therapies today announces the publication of its breakthrough pre-clinical data in Nature reporting complete tumour eradication and durable protection in a state-of-the-art aggressive brain cancer model that closely mimics human glioblastoma (GBM). The research supports an innovative approach to potentially achieving curative responses with long-term immunological protection against GBM, the most lethal form of brain cancer. It underpins the Company’s transition to a clinical-stage oncology company, with patient dosing in its first clinical trial for glioblastoma expected in Q2 2026.

The publication, authored by scientists from the University of Edinburgh, UCL Cancer Institute and The Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, focusses on Trogenix’s proprietary Synthetic Super-Enhancers (SSEs), which are engineered genetic constructs that act as selective transcriptional switches, designed to harness glioblastoma stem cells' own unique transcriptional machinery. The SSEs, delivered using adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVs), specifically target SOX2 and SOX9-driven gene networks that are activated in patient glioblastoma stem cells. Key findings of the study showed that, when delivered as a single treatment dose, SSEs led to:

Striking tumour regression within 1-2 weeks, and complete tumour clearance in 83% of treated cases over the subsequent 2-3 weeks

Precision immune activation to eradicate tumours

No further tumour regrowth after the initial treatment, with no toxicity over the next 11 months

No detectable tumour formation even after re-challenge

Critically, SSE activity was validated using fresh patient GBM tissue samples, demonstrating selective expression in tumour cells but not in the healthy normal brain cells. This precision targeting of glioblastoma cells while sparing normal tissue minimises off-target toxicities and represents a key validation step before advancing to patient trials.

Professor Steve Pollard, Study Lead at the University of Edinburgh and Chief Scientific Officer of Trogenix, said: “This pre-clinical work in an aggressive brain cancer model that closely mimics human glioblastoma has achieved what we thought impossible - complete tumour elimination and long-lasting protection against cancer recurrence without off-target toxicity using a single dose of a single agent. Our Synthetic Super-Enhancer technology combines the dual power of cancer cell killing and immune stimulation through a sophisticated ‘Trojan horse’ precision delivery method with the potential for transforming how we address GBM. We can finally hit the tumour hard and early by using controlled gene therapy that has been designed to be highly selective for the most aggressive cancer cells. We are committed to move these findings as quickly and safely as possible to patients and are optimistic that this can provide a new approach to tackling solid tumours. We look forward to starting our Phase I/II ADePT trial for glioblastoma this year.”

The dual-payload approach delivers two therapeutic agents directly to cancer cells: HSV-TK for direct tumour killing (cytotoxic) and IL-12 for immune system activation (cytokine), creating synergistic effects that act as an in-situ vaccine. This approach generates durable immunological memory that prevents cancer recurrence by educating the immune system to detect cancer, transforming gene therapy from temporary intervention to lasting protection.

Dr Iain Foulkes, Chief Executive of Cancer Research Horizons, said: “Around 3,200 people are diagnosed with glioblastoma every year in the UK, of which just 160 will survive for five years or more. That number is unacceptable and we urgently need better treatment options. This work lays the foundation for Trogenix's next steps into early-stage clinical trials, steps that will hopefully take us closer to a world where fewer people lose their lives to brain cancer. Cancer Research Horizons remains committed to supporting Trogenix's mission to target aggressive cancers, and we're excited to see if their promising precision science can benefit patients."

This work was funded by Cancer Research UK and the Biotechnology and Biological Sciences Research Council (BBSRC). Trogenix spun out of the University of Edinburgh in 2024, co-founded by Professor Steve Pollard, based on a decade of research.

The full publication can be accessed in Nature: here

Reference: Koeber U, Matjusaitis M, Alfazema N et al. Synthetic super-enhancers enable precision viral immunotherapy. Nature 2026. Article DOI: 10.1038/s41586-026-10329-6



Corresponding author: Steven Pollard

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About Trogenix

Trogenix unites cutting-edge technologies in genomics, oncology, immunotherapy, and gene therapy to create a revolutionary therapeutic approach through its Odysseus® platform. Using proven AAV vectors, our proprietary Synthetic Super-Enhancers (SSEs) and linked payloads are delivered directly to tumour cells without detection. Our SSEs enable unprecedented precision in gene control, effectively revealing cancer to the body's immune system and killing tumour cells. For any cells escaping Trogenix's technology, our 'Trojan horse' can counter recurrence, therefore offering a single treatment for aggressive tumours that delivers a long-lasting protection. With our lead asset in GBM entering the clinic, we're ready to transform treatment paradigms across multiple cancer types.

Trogenix launched in 2023 based on co-founder Professor Steve Pollard’s groundbreaking research at the University of Edinburgh – including its UK Centre for Mammalian Synthetic Biology and Institute for Regeneration and Repair – and the Cancer Research UK Centre. Incubated by 4BIO Capital, additional seed funding was provided through IQ Capital, Cancer Research Horizons, the US National Brain Tumour Society’s Brain Tumour Investment Fund, AIN Ventures and the University of Edinburgh’s venture investment fund, Old College Capital. In addition, Innovate UK provided an Investor Partnership grant in support of Trogenix’s pre-clinical research into its liver hepatocellular carcinoma and colorectal cancer liver metastases programmes. In October 2025, the Company completed a £70m/$95m Series A financing led by IQ Capital with investment from its existing investors and new investors Eli Lilly & Co., Meltwind, LongeVC and Calculus Capital. The funding will enable the rapid advancement of Trogenix’s robust pipeline of potentially curative cancer therapies across multiple aggressive solid tumours into the clinic.

For more information, visit www.trogenix.com.

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