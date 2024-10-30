Triumvira Immunologics to Present New Clinical Data from Ongoing Claudin 18.2 Phase 1 Study in Late-Breaking Oral Presentation at 39th SITC Annual Meeting

SAN DIEGO and AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON, Oct. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, today announced that Dr. Ecaterina E. Dumbrava, Assistant Professor in the Department of Investigational Cancer Therapeutics at The University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, will present a late-breaking abstract at the 39th Annual Meeting of the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer (SITC) 2024, being held from November 6-10, 2024, in Houston, Texas.

The oral presentation will highlight interim data from Triumvira’s ongoing Phase 1/2 study, TACTIC-3 clinical trial, which is investigating the safety and efficacy of TAC101-CLDN18.2, a novel T cell therapy targeting Claudin 18.2+ advanced solid tumors. The therapy leverages Triumvira’s proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology, a unique platform that activates natural T cell functions to combat solid tumors effectively and safely.

“We are excited to share promising initial results from our TACTIC-3 trial at SITC 2024,” said Robert Williamson, President of Triumvira Immunologics. “Our approach harnesses the body’s natural immune system to target challenging cancers like Claudin 18.2+ solid tumors. This represents a significant advancement in our mission to develop next-generation cell therapies that could transform the treatment landscape for patients with difficult-to-treat cancers.”

Details of the abstract presentation are as follows:

Abstract Number: 1472

1472 Abstract Title : A phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC T cells in subjects with claudin 18.2+ advanced solid tumors

: A phase 1/2 study evaluating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC T cells in subjects with claudin 18.2+ advanced solid tumors Authors : Ecaterina E. Dumbrava , Syma Iqbal , Simon Turcotte , Gregory Botta , Benjamin Schlechter , Geoffrey Ku , Peter Hosein , Sam Saibil , Miriam Gavriliuc , Maria Apostolopoulou, Mobolaji Giwa , Kara Moss , Swaminathan Murugappan , Davendra Sohal

: , , , , , , , , , Maria Apostolopoulou, , , , Session : Biotech Breakthroughs – Solid Tumor IO at the Tipping Point

: Biotech Breakthroughs – Solid Tumor IO at the Tipping Point Date: Friday, November 8, 2024 , between 1:45 p.m. and 3:20 p.m. CDT

About TACTIC-3

The TACTIC-3 trial (NCT05862324) is a first-in-human Phase 1/2 study designed to evaluate the safety, recommended Phase II dose (RP2D), pharmacokinetics, and efficacy of TAC101-CLDN18.2 in patients with Claudin 18.2+ solid tumors who have undergone 2 or more lines of prior therapy (1 prior line in patients with pancreatic tumors). The trial includes subjects with advanced gastric and other solid tumors expressing Claudin 18.2, with the potential to address significant unmet medical needs in oncology.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. (“Triumvira”) is a leading clinical-stage solid tumor cell therapy company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company’s proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology platform activates natural T cell functions differently from other cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies, resulting in clinically safe, effective, and re-dosable cell therapies. Triumvira is developing a pipeline targeting promising tumor-associated antigens such as Claudin 18.2, HER2, GUCY2C and GPC3. Triumvira has operations in San Diego, CA, Austin, Texas, and Hamilton, Ontario.

