Triumvira Immunologics Presents Updated Clinical Data at the 2025 ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium

AUSTIN, Texas and HAMILTON, ON and SAN DIEGO, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Triumvira Immunologics, a clinical-stage company developing novel, targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors, recently presented an abstract at the 2025 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium, which was held in San Francisco, California, from January 23-25, 2025. The company showcased updated clinical data from its ongoing Phase I/II TACTIC-3 study investigating the safety and efficacy of autologous TAC-T cells in subjects with Claudin 18.2+ advanced solid tumors (TACTIC-3 /NCT05862324).

The poster presentation, titled “A Phase 1/2 Study Evaluating the Safety and Efficacy of Autologous TAC-T Cells in Subjects with Claudin 18.2+ Advanced Solid Tumors”, provided an in-depth look at interim results from the Phase I study. Key highlights included:

Patient Demographics and Characteristics: The study included subjects with multiple types of Claudin 18.2 positive advanced solid tumors, such as pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers. .

The study included subjects with multiple types of Claudin 18.2 positive advanced solid tumors, such as pancreatic, gastric, and esophageal cancers. . Safety Data: TAC01-CLDN18.2 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Two grade 3 events, gastritis and gastric hemorrhage, were observed in the same dose-level 3 (DL3) patient, and resolved within 4 days with supportive care. One Grade 1 immune-effector cell-associated neurotoxicity (ICAN) event resolved within 24 hours without intervention. Low-grade cytokine release syndrome (CRS) events were resolved with standard treatment.

TAC01-CLDN18.2 demonstrated a favorable safety and tolerability profile. Two grade 3 events, gastritis and gastric hemorrhage, were observed in the same dose-level 3 (DL3) patient, and resolved within 4 days with supportive care. 1 immune-effector cell-associated neurotoxicity (ICAN) event resolved within 24 hours without intervention. Low-grade cytokine release syndrome (CRS) events were resolved with standard treatment. Preliminary Efficacy: Early clinical activity was observed, with a confirmed, ongoing partial response in a dose-level 1 (DL1) subject with stage IV pancreatic cancer, and an unconfirmed partial response in a heavily pretreated subject with esophageal adenocarcinoma (DL3). The disease control rate (DCR) was 70%, with an objective response rate (ORR) of 20% in a patient population that was not restricted based Claudin 18.2 expression levels, tumor burden, or location of metastatic disease.

The TAC technology platform, exemplified by TAC01-CLDN18.2, reprograms T cells to co-opt the natural T cell receptor (TCR) signaling complex, providing precise tumor targeting and reduced systemic toxicity compared to conventional engineered T cell therapies.

About Triumvira Immunologics

Triumvira Immunologics, Inc. (“Triumvira”) is a leading clinical-stage solid tumor cell therapy company developing unique, non-gene edited, first-in-class targeted autologous and allogeneic T cell therapeutics that co-opt the natural biology of T cells to treat patients with solid tumors. The company’s proprietary T cell Antigen Coupler (TAC) technology platform activates natural T cell functions differently from other cell therapies such as CAR-T and engineered T cell receptor (TCR) therapies, resulting in clinically safe, effective, and re-dosable cell therapies. Triumvira is developing a pipeline targeting promising tumor-associated antigens such as Claudin 18.2, HER2, GUCY2C and GPC3. Triumvira has operations in San Diego, CA, Austin, Texas, and Hamilton, Ontario.

For more information, visit us at www.triumvira.com or follow us on LinkedIn and X.

Media Contact

Ignacio Guerrero-Ros, Ph.D.

Russo Partners

646-942-5604

ignacio.guerrero-ros@russopartnersllc.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/triumvira-immunologics-presents-updated-clinical-data-at-the-2025-asco-gastrointestinal-cancers-symposium-302360158.html

SOURCE Triumvira Immunologics