SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
Press Releases

Trinity Biotech to Announce Q3 2024 Financial Results

November 14, 2024 | 
1 min read

Conference Call Scheduled for Friday, November 15, 2024 at 10:00 AM ET

DUBLIN, Ireland, Nov. 14, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB) (the “Company”), a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors, will report financial results for the third quarter 2024 on Friday, November 15, 2024 and host a conference call at 10:00 AM ET.

Conference Call Dial-In & Webcast Information

Date:Friday, November 15, 2024
Time:10:00 AM ET
United States:1-877-407-0784
International:1-201-689-8560
Conference ID:
Webcast:
Call me™:		13750164
click here
https://callme.viavid.com/viavid/?callme=true&passcode=13743417&h=true&info=company-email&r=true&B=6

About Trinity Biotech
Trinity Biotech is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors. The Company develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market and has recently entered the wearable biosensor industry, with the acquisition of the biosensor assets of Waveform Technologies Inc. and intends to develop a range of biosensor devices and related services, starting with a continuous glucose monitoring product. The products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States, Germany, France and the U.K. and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company’s website:

www.trinitybiotech.com
Contact: Trinity Biotech plc LifeSci Partners, LLC
Louise Tallon Eric Ribner
(353)-1-2769800(1)-646-751-4363
E-mail: investorrelations@trinitybiotech.com

Europe Earnings
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Row of Falling Domino Stones Stopped by Red Domino Stone Over Black Background, Risk Management, Intervene or Prevention Concept, 3d Rendering
FDA
Kezar’s Autoimmune Drug Hit With Second FDA Clinical Hold in as Many Months
November 13, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Heather McKenzie
Facade of AstraZeneca's office in Shanghai, China
Earnings
AstraZeneca Dodges China Questions While Raising 2024 Outlook With Strong Q3 Sales
November 12, 2024
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Kate Goodwin
Pictured: Bayer's office in Berlin, Germany/iStock
Earnings
Bayer Earnings ‘Not Pretty,’ CEO Bill Anderson Admits As He Urges Calm
November 12, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Brain shaped white jigsaw puzzle on blue background. Mental health and problems with memory.
Alzheimer’s disease
Eisai Cuts Fiscal 2024 Guidance for Biogen-Partnered Leqembi as Sales Disappoint Analysts
November 8, 2024
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac