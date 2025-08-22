Trinity Biotech Appoints Paul Tivnan as Non-Executive Director

DUBLIN, Aug. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trinity Biotech plc (Nasdaq: TRIB), a commercial-stage biotechnology company focused on human diagnostics and diabetes management solutions, including wearable biosensors, today announced the appointment of Paul Tivnan to its Board of Directors as a Non-Executive Director.

Mr. Tivnan brings over 25 years of senior leadership experience in finance, capital markets, and corporate governance across the infrastructure, energy, shipping, and cleantech sectors. He currently serves as Chief Financial Officer of Deriva Energy LLC, one of the largest independent renewable power producers in the United States and a Brookfield portfolio company. His previous roles include CFO of Brookfield Renewable Ireland and CFO of Ardmore Shipping Corporation, where he led the company’s successful IPO on the New York Stock Exchange in 2013. Mr. Tivnan has also served as a Director of Element 1 Corp, a developer of advanced hydrogen technologies.

John Gillard, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trinity Biotech, commented: “We are delighted to welcome Paul to the Board. His extensive experience in capital markets and operational leadership across large scale global sectors will be invaluable to our company as we continue to execute our transformation strategy and pursue growth opportunities in diagnostics and wearable health technologies. Paul’s appointment reflects our commitment to strengthening our corporate governance and bringing diverse, high-impact and international perspectives to the Board, as Trinity Biotech continues to transform and develop.”

Mr. Tivnan is a Certified International Director from INSEAD Business School and has completed executive leadership and corporate governance programs at INSEAD and London Business School. Earlier in his career, Mr. Tivnan worked at Ernst & Young in Financial Services Advisory, specializing in international tax and corporate structuring. He holds a B.A. degree in Accounting and Finance and a Master of Business Studies degree from Dublin City University. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Ireland, a Chartered Tax Advisor, and a member of the Institute of Chartered Shipbrokers.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release includes statements that constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (the “Reform Act”), including but not limited to statements related to Trinity Biotech’s cash position, financial resources and potential for future growth, market acceptance and penetration of new or planned product offerings, and future recurring revenues and results of operations. Trinity Biotech claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Reform Act. These forward-looking statements are often characterized by the terms “may,” “believes,” “projects,” “expects,” “anticipates,” or words of similar import, and do not reflect historical facts. Specific forward-looking statements contained in this release may be affected by risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, our ability to capitalize on the Waveform transaction and of our recent acquisitions, our continued listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market, our ability to achieve profitable operations in the future, the impact of the spread of COVID-19 and its variants, the possible pause and/or disruption in U.S. Government funding for HIV tests produced by Trinity Biotech, potential excess inventory levels and inventory imbalances at the company’s distributors, losses or system failures with respect to Trinity Biotech’s facilities or manufacturing operations, the effect of exchange rate fluctuations on international operations, fluctuations in quarterly operating results, dependence on suppliers, the market acceptance of Trinity Biotech’s products and services, the continuing development of its products, required government approvals, risks associated with manufacturing and distributing its products on a commercial scale free of defects, risks related to the introduction of new instruments manufactured by third parties, risks associated with competing in the human diagnostic market, risks related to the protection of Trinity Biotech’s intellectual property or claims of infringement of intellectual property asserted by third parties and risks related to condition of the United States economy and other risks detailed under “Risk Factors” in Trinity Biotech’s annual report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 and Trinity Biotech’s other periodic reports filed from time to time with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Trinity Biotech does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements.

About Trinity Biotech

Trinity Biotech is a commercial stage biotechnology company focused on diabetes management solutions and human diagnostics, including wearable biosensors. The Company develops, acquires, manufactures and markets diagnostic systems, including both reagents and instrumentation, for the point-of-care and clinical laboratory segments of the diagnostic market and has recently entered the wearable biosensor industry, with the acquisition of the biosensor assets of Waveform Technologies Inc. and intends to develop a range of biosensor devices and related services, starting with a continuous glucose monitoring product. Our products are used to detect infectious diseases and to quantify the level of Haemoglobin A1c and other chemistry parameters in serum, plasma and whole blood. Trinity Biotech sells direct in the United States and through a network of international distributors and strategic partners in over 75 countries worldwide. For further information, please see the Company's website: www.trinitybiotech.com .