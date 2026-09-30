TriLink BioTechnologies® Secures Additional China Patent for CleanCap® Technology, Adding Broad Composition-of-Matter Protection to Reinforce Its Global IP

New Patent Protects the CleanCap® Cap Analog Compounds Themselves and mRNA-Based Pharmaceutical Compositions — Extending Beyond Method Claims to Cover the Molecules at the Heart of Modern mRNA Medicines

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriLink BioTechnologies, LLC (TriLink®), a Maravai LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI) and global provider of life science reagents and services, today announced it has been granted a new patent from the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA), Patent number ZL202511246658.5., named "Compositions and Methods for Synthesizing 5'-Capped RNAs." The patent marks TriLink's second granted CleanCap® patent in China within a matter of months, and expands the scope of intellectual property protection TriLink holds in this region.

This new patent is distinct from and additive to the previously announced Chinese patent ZL202511246578.X, which covers methods of synthesizing capped RNA molecules. The newly granted patent protects the CleanCap® cap analog compounds themselves, together with RNA molecules comprising those compounds, cells containing such RNA molecules, and pharmaceutical compositions, including drug products, that incorporate CleanCap®-capped RNA. Together, the two patents create a multi-layered intellectual property asset covering both the process of making CleanCap®-capped RNA and the fundamental molecular structures at the core of that process.

TriLink's CleanCap® intellectual property portfolio spans the world's most strategically important markets, including the United States, the European Union, Australia, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Canada, and China. TriLink is the sole authorized manufacturer of CleanCap® cap analogs, and its proprietary technology has been used in commercially approved COVID-19 mRNA and saRNA vaccines, as well as in drug development programs across mRNA therapeutics, cancer vaccines, prophylactic vaccines, rare diseases, and cell and gene therapies.

The superior capping efficiency, translational performance, and innate immune evasion properties of CleanCap® have made it the gold standard in mRNA capping and a key enabling technology for the next generation of RNA-based medicines.

"This new Chinese patent represents an important expansion of our CleanCap® intellectual property position," said Bernd Brust, Chief Executive Officer of Maravai LifeSciences. "Where our first Chinese patent covers the methods of using CleanCap® to produce capped RNA, this new patent covers the cap analog compounds themselves and the pharmaceutical compositions that incorporate them."

"The granted claims in this patent reflect the deep scientific rigor our team applied in developing the CleanCap® platform," said Chanfeng Zhao, Chief Scientific Officer of TriLink BioTechnologies. "We remain committed to advancing the science of mRNA capping, and we are proud that CleanCap® continues to be the technology of choice for researchers and developers working on some of the most important medicines of our time."

TriLink offers licensing opportunities to companies seeking to develop and commercialize mRNA-based products that utilize CleanCap® technology. Organizations looking to incorporate authentic, high-quality CleanCap® into their programs with the confidence of a properly licensed supply chain are encouraged to contact TriLink directly. To learn more about TriLink's products, services, and licensing opportunities, visit trilinkbiotech.com.

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, part of Maravai LifeSciences, is a global leader in nucleic acid technologies and manufacturing solutions for RNA therapeutics, vaccines, gene editing, and diagnostics. The company's portfolio includes modified nucleotides, mRNA products, proprietary technologies such as CleanCap® capping analogs and ModTail® technology, and a growing portfolio of high-performance enzymes marketed under the Alphazyme brand. Supported by robust GMP manufacturing capabilities, TriLink enables customers from early-stage research through commercial production.

For more information, visit trilinkbiotech.com

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines. Maravai's companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains, and Maravai's officers and representatives may from time-to-time make, "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Investors are cautioned that statements in this press release which are not strictly historical statements constitute forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding the expected benefits associated with using CleanCap® technology, the expected impact of mRNA vaccines and therapeutics; Maravai's future business capabilities; growth opportunities, including inorganic growth; and future innovations, constitute forward-looking statements and are identified by words like "promise," "believe," "expect," "see," "project," "may," "will," "should," "seek," "anticipate," or "could" and similar expressions.

Investor Contact:

Deb Hart

Maravai LifeSciences

+1 858-988-5917

ir@maravai.com