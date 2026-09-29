SUBSCRIBE
SUBSCRIBE
News   Business

Novo adds long-term obesity differentiation in up to $2.6B Hengrui deal

September 29, 2026 | 
2 min read | 
Annalee Armstrong
Businessman standing on the top of the mountain adventure go to goal. vector illustrator

iStock, useng

Investors looking for more transformative business development at Novo will have to wait, but a new partnership with China’s Hengrui Pharma adds a new weekly oral option to the Danish pharma’s early pipeline.

This isn’t the deal investors were looking for. But Novo has a good feeling about China’s Hengrui Pharma, signing a deal for a weekly oral peptide for obesity and other indications that could be worth up to $2.6 billion.

“HRS-1596 remains early, and the deal is unlikely to alter near-term competitive dynamics,” BMO Capital Markets wrote on Tuesday morning. That said, “once-weekly oral dosing could provide some longer-term differentiation,” the firm added.

Novo is paying $300 million upfront to license HRS-1596, a once-weekly GLP-1R/GIPR dual agonist that is ready for Phase 1, according to the pharma’s Tuesday press release. The deal could reach $2.6 billion total for Hengrui depending on certain milestones plus royalties. Novo said the asset could be used in obesity, type 2 diabetes (T2D) and other metabolic diseases. The therapy has already been cleared in China for a Phase 1 study in weight management and T2D.

The peptide will fit in nicely with Novo’s existing portfolio, which features oral semaglutide in both injectable and oral formulations for weight loss and diabetes.

Paint roller in cartoon style. 3D background. Vector illustration.
C-suite
Novo drops ‘Nordisk’ moniker, turns bull toward future in corporate rebrand
Analysts tentatively welcomed Novo’s new corporate rebrand—so long as it comes with a larger change to the company’s overall business strategy.
September 14, 2026
 · 
3 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong
Read more

“Novo appears to be leaning in on oral peptides following the early success of their Wegovy pill launch and this asset adds another target to Novo’s broad oral portfolio—potentially combining the efficacy of a dual incretin agonism with a more convenient dosing profile,” BMO wrote.

HRS-1596 will slot into a busy pipeline behind CargiSema and cagrilintide, which Novo featured last week during a Capital Markets Day. Executives promised to reach $23 billion in revenue by 2035 through multiple blockbuster launches and business development.

While HRS-1596 will not contribute meaningfully to Novo’s bottom line anytime soon, BMO welcomed the deal: “We appreciate Novo’s continued investment in oral therapies across obesity, diabetes and other cardiometabolic diseases, particularly as convenience becomes an increasingly important point of differentiation.”

But Novo still has some convincing to do with investors, as the business update failed to wow them. And Hengrui, while helpful for the long term, isn’t the kind of earth-shattering deal that investors were hoping to see from the company. “Not the transformative deal some may have been looking for,” BMO said of the Hengrui partnership.

The Hengrui deal is but one signed by the Danish weight loss juggernaut lately. On the same day as the Capital Markets presentation, Novo bought three early-stage obesity molecules from Kallyope but did not reveal the financial details.

Hengrui has become one of the hottest tickets for biopharma, with multiple high-profile partnerships showcasing the Chinese biotech’s pipeline. In obesity, Kailera Therapeutics formed around a clutch of assets with $625 million in fundraising. The company has since jumped to the public markets in what was a record-breaking debut at the time.

Bristol Myers Squibb, Merck and GSK also have major partnerships with Hengrui.

Obesity Licensing Diabetes GLP-1 China
Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong Annalee Armstrong
Annalee Armstrong is an award-winning biopharma journalist covering the business of drug development. She has been a journalist for more than 18 years, covering the pharmaceutical and biotech industry for the last eight. She is senior editor at BioSpace and curates the Biopharm Executive newsletter every Wednesday. You can reach her at  annalee.armstrong@biospace.com. Follow her on LinkedIn.
MORE ON THIS TOPIC
Brain shaped white jigsaw puzzle on blue background. Mental health and problems with memory.
Approvals
AbbVie wins FDA approval for Parkinson’s drug from $8.7B Cerevel takeover
September 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Lungs health and pulmonology as a respiratory medicine conept for pulmonary science and lung cancer or respiration disease and bronchi breathing or asthma symbol in a 3D illustration style.
Lung cancer
Merck, Daiichi Sankyo retract accelerated approval request for lung cancer ADC
September 28, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Tristan Manalac
Overcoming business challenge and obstacles. Business success. Achievement and goals concept.
Insights
After COVID, biomanufacturing tackles preparedness and commercialization challenges
September 25, 2026
 · 
4 min read
 · 
Jennifer C. Smith-Parker
Time is money concept. Clock and stacks of coins on two different side of a traditional scale creating balance. Finance and business metaphor of spending time.
Legal
Nektar prevails in legal battle with Lilly over broken rezpeg partnership
September 25, 2026
 · 
2 min read
 · 
Annalee Armstrong