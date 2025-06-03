TriLink BioTechnologies® and Quantoom Biosciences Sign License and Supply Agreement for CleanCap® mRNA Capping Technology

Quantoom’s customers can now access TriLink’s CleanCap mRNA capping technology; Agreement supports future expansion of essential therapeutics & vaccines in developing countries & regions

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--TriLink BioTechnologies (TriLink®), a Maravai® LifeSciences company (NASDAQ: MRVI) and global provider of life science reagents and services, has signed a non-exclusive License and Supply Agreement with Quantoom Biosciences, a full-stack RNA partner for mRNA- and saRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. Under the agreement, Quantoom will have access to TriLink’s CleanCap® mRNA capping technology for integration in its Ntensify® (sa)mRNA production platform to help accelerate the RNA production process and make life-saving therapeutics and vaccines more accessible to patients worldwide.

TriLink’s CleanCap technology produces optimal 5′ cap structures with over 95% efficiency, creating a co-transcriptional capping solution that dramatically improves mRNA yield and process time when compared to legacy capping methods. Under this agreement, TriLink will supply its patented CleanCap technology for use in Quantoom’s (sa)mRNA production platform, allowing customers to benefit from the industry’s leading capping technology to develop their unique (sa)mRNA drugs using the Ntensify platform through clinical development phases.

"Strengthening global health against infectious diseases requires strong industry partnerships," said Becky Buzzeo, Chief Commercial Officer at Maravai. "We're excited for the Quantoom production platform to incorporate TriLink’s CleanCap reagents, a proven mRNA capping technology to deliver essential therapeutics and vaccines to nations with limited resources."

Since its debut in 2017, TriLink’s CleanCap capping technology has transformed the mRNA capping industry and is used in the majority of all approved COVID-19 mRNA and saRNA vaccines.

“We are committed to making the RNA technology more accessible and scalable, and this partnership with TriLink is a key step toward that goal," said José Castillo, CEO of Quantoom Biosciences. "By integrating CleanCap analogs into our platform, we can further empower researchers and manufacturers to develop life-saving vaccines and therapeutics for communities in need."

About TriLink BioTechnologies

TriLink BioTechnologies, a Maravai LifeSciences company, is a global leader in nucleic acid and mRNA solutions. TriLink delivers unrivaled chemical and biological experience, CDMO services, and high-quality readymade and custom materials, including its patented CleanCap® mRNA capping technology. Pharmaceutical leaders, biotech disruptors, and world governments depend on TriLink to meet their greatest challenges, from delivering the COVID-19 vaccine at warp speed, to empowering innovative treatments in oncology, infectious diseases, cardiology, and neurological disorders, to enabling future pandemic response plans. For more information about TriLink, visit trilinkbiotech.com

About Maravai LifeSciences

Maravai is a leading life sciences company providing critical products to enable the development of drug therapies, diagnostics and novel vaccines. Maravai’s companies are leaders in providing products and services in the fields of nucleic acid synthesis and biologics safety testing to many of the world's leading biopharmaceutical, vaccine, diagnostics, and cell and gene therapy companies.

For more information about Maravai LifeSciences, visit www.maravai.com.

About Quantoom Biosciences

Quantoom Biosciences is a full-stack RNA partner for mRNA- and saRNA-based vaccines and therapeutics. Its N-ForceTM toolbox relies on 3 core elements to turn any antigen into a (sa)mRNA-LNP drug product: NcodeTM for sequence design and optimization, Ntensify® for RNA production and Ncapsulate® for RNA-LNP formulation. Launched in 2023, the Ntensify solution enables fully integrated, scalable RNA production by combining processes, equipment, reagent mixes, and disposables and has gained global adoption, being recognized for performance and ease-of-use. Beyond technology, Quantoom Biosciences assists its partners by providing extensive enabling solutions, ranging from strategic R&D partnerships to sequence design & optimization.

For more information about Quantoom Biosciences, visit www.quantoom.com

