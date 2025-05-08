SUBSCRIBE
Travere Therapeutics to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences - May 7, 2025

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--#Inrareforlife--Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) today announced that company management will participate in the following upcoming investor conferences:



BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, May 14, 2025, at 3:40 p.m. PT

Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference
Presenting on Wednesday, June 4, 2025, at 3:10 p.m. ET

Scotiabank Third Annual Healthcare Canadian Investor Day
Tuesday, June 17, 2025

Live webcasts of the BofA Securities 2025 Healthcare Conference and Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference presentations will be accessible on the Investor page of Travere’s website at ir.travere.com/events-and-presentations. Replays will be available for up to 30 days following each event.

About Travere Therapeutics

At Travere Therapeutics, we are in rare for life. We are a biopharmaceutical company that comes together every day to help patients, families, and caregivers of all backgrounds as they navigate life with a rare disease. On this path, we know the need for treatment options is urgent – that is why our global team works with the rare disease community to identify, develop, and deliver life-changing therapies. In pursuit of this mission, we continuously seek to understand the diverse perspectives of rare patients and to courageously forge new paths to make a difference in their lives and provide hope – today and tomorrow. For more information, visit travere.com.


Contacts

Investors:
888-969-7879
IR@travere.com

Media:
888-969-7879
mediarelations@travere.com

