Transpire Bio Achieves Important Corporate Milestone with Dosing of First Human Subject in the Company’s Asthma and Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Inhaled Drug Program

WESTON, Fla., Oct. 01, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transpire Bio, an integrated, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing inhaled medicines, today announced the company dosed the first human subject in a study of its inhalation product for the treatment of asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). According to statistics from the World Health Organization, asthma affected approximately 262 million people in 2019 and accounted for approximately 455,000 deaths. COPD was the third-leading cause of death in 2019, with approximately 3.2 million lives lost.



“The dosing of the first human subject in our asthma and COPD inhaled drug program is an important milestone for Transpire Bio and represents a significant step toward our goal of becoming a world-leading inhalation medicines company,” said Xian-Ming Zeng Ph.D., CEO of Transpire Bio. “We believe that our special expertise in developing medicines via inhalation uniquely situates Transpire Bio for continued success in its mission to bring new therapies to patients.”

The Company also has programs under development targeting several diseases with significant unmet need. These programs harness Transpire Bio’s internally developed delivery platforms and manufacturing and research and development capabilities.

About Transpire Bio Inc.

Transpire Bio Inc. is an integrated US-based, clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company headquartered in Weston, Florida. Transpire Bio harnesses its inhaled drug delivery expertise to improve patients’ lives by expanding access to important therapies and developing treatments for serious diseases where therapeutic options are significantly lacking. Transpire Bio is developing multiple proprietary inhalation technology platforms, including dry powder inhalers, metered-dose inhalers, and soft-mist inhalers. For more information, please visit www.transpirebio.com

