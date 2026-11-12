Transformative Biotech Welcomes Nicholas Meyerson, PhD

Former Darwin Biosciences CEO brings point-of-care diagnostics, partnership, and non-dilutive funding experience to T-Bio's patented direct-to-PCR technologies.

BOULDER, Colo., Nov. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Transformative Biotech, LLC (T-Bio), a molecular diagnostics company, announced today that Nicholas Meyerson, PhD, has joined the company as Vice President of Product Strategy and Partnerships. Dr. Meyerson joins T-Bio to lead product planning, customer requirements, partner evaluations, and non-dilutive funding strategy.

Dr. Meyerson was co-founder and CEO of Darwin Biosciences, a Boulder company spun out of the University of Colorado Boulder in 2020 to develop a hand-held device that detects RNA in saliva. Under his leadership, Darwin's team of nearly 20 carried the technology through three prototype generations as part of a $17 million Department of Defense program, culminating in a single-cartridge design that moved from sample collection to lateral flow readout without electricity.

"Nick brings a unique combination of highly relevant experience, entrepreneurial drive, and technical expertise to T-Bio. What I particularly appreciate is his ability to bridge technical and business discussions with potential partners and turn those conversations into product and commercial opportunities. I'm excited to have him on the team as we move toward commercialization", said Kevin Kraus, CEO of T-Bio.

At T-Bio, Dr. Meyerson will help broaden the reach of the company's intellectual property portfolio, which includes patented DirectAmp™ direct-to-PCR chemistries designed to simplify molecular testing and move it closer to where patients are. His experience developing hand-held diagnostics will inform T-Bio's evaluation of partnership and licensing opportunities as the company works toward its long-term vision of testing @ANYWHERE™.

"The fastest way for a platform technology to reach patients is through companies that already make and sell diagnostics. We're already having encouraging conversations with reagent and instrument makers, and my focus is turning those into collaborations that get faster, simpler molecular tests to clinics and communities sooner," said Dr. Meyerson.

Dr. Meyerson holds a PhD in Cell and Molecular Biology from The University of Texas at Austin and conducted postdoctoral research at the University of Colorado Boulder's BioFrontiers Institute. A scientist and entrepreneur, he will help connect T-Bio's technologies with the partners and customers who need them. His arrival supports the company's work to bring molecular testing beyond the central lab.

About Transformative Biotech

Transformative Biotech is a Boulder, Colorado, molecular diagnostics company that is transforming PCR testing for infectious diseases. Its patented DirectAmp™ direct-to-PCR technologies simplify testing by eliminating nucleic acid extraction and are designed to enable rapid, affordable, accessible diagnostic testing @ANYWHERE™. For more information, visit: transformative-bio.com.

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SOURCE Transformative Biotech, LLC