TransCode Therapeutics Appoints Dr. Anna Moore as Chair of Scientific Advisory Board; Announces Sponsored Research Agreement with Michigan State University

BOSTON, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ), a clinical stage company pioneering RNA and immuno-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of high risk and advanced cancers, today announced the appointment of Anna Moore, PhD, as Chair of its Scientific Advisory Board and the signing of a sponsored research agreement (SRA) with Michigan State University (MSU).

Dr. Moore, Associate Dean for Research Development, Director of the Precision Health Program and Professor in the Departments of Radiology and Physiology at Michigan State University, is a co-founder of TransCode Therapeutics and globally recognized expert in molecular imaging and RNA-targeted cancer therapeutics. Prior to joining MSU, she had a successful 26-year career at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) and Harvard Medical School, where she served as Professor of Radiology and Director of the Molecular Imaging Laboratory.

Dr. Moore has played a foundational role in the scientific development of TransCode's RNA platform and pipeline, including the advancement of its lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, an antagomiR targeting microRNA-10b. As Chair of the Scientific Advisory Board, she will provide strategic guidance on the company's research and development efforts, with a focus on advancing innovative RNA-based approaches for the treatment of advanced cancers.

"I am honored and very much looking forward to assume this role and continue collaborating with the TransCode team to advance innovative RNA-based therapeutics targeting advanced metastatic disease, which remains one of the most significant unmet needs in oncology," said Dr. Moore. "Dr. Moore's contribution to the field of RNA therapeutics for cancer and her key role in launching TransCode Therapeutics attest to her unique value for the company's future growth," added Zdravka Medarova, PhD, TransCode's co-founder and Chief Scientific Officer.

TransCode also announced the execution of a sponsored research agreement with Michigan State University. The agreement is designed to accelerate development of TransCode's pipeline candidates from the laboratory into clinical development. Research conducted at MSU will also focus on evaluation of TransCode's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, in combination withSeviprotimut-L for potential synergies and in combination with standard-of-care therapies. TransCode acquired Seviprotimut-L through its acquisition of the parent company of Polynoma, LLC.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics is a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA therapeutic treatments for high risk and advanced cancers. The company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode's portfolio includes other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells. For more information, visit www.transcodetherapeutics.com.

Forward-Looking Statements



This release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including, without limitation, statements concerning the effectiveness of TransCode's TTX delivery platform, its drug candidates, TTX-MC138 and Seviprotimut-L, and its therapeutic approaches and strategies, statements concerning the timing, conduct and results of TransCode's preclinical and clinical studies, statements about microRNAs and their involvement in cancer, ongoing and future research collaborations and partnerships, and statements concerning the therapeutic potential of TransCode's therapeutic candidates. Any forward-looking statements in this press release are based on management's current expectations of future events and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially and adversely from those set forth in or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the risks associated with drug discovery and development; the risk that the results of clinical trials will not be consistent with TransCode's preclinical studies or expectations or with results from previous clinical trials; risks associated with the conduct of clinical trials; risks associated with TransCode's financial condition and its need to obtain additional funding to support its business activities, including TransCode's ability to continue as a going concern; risks associated with the timing and outcome of TransCode's planned regulatory submissions; risks associated with obtaining, maintaining and protecting intellectual property; risks associated with TransCode's ability to enforce its patents against infringers and defend its patent portfolio against challenges from third parties; risks of competition from other companies developing products for similar uses; risks associated with TransCode's dependence on third parties; and risks associated with geopolitical events and pandemics, including the COVID-19 coronavirus and military actions. For a discussion of these and other risks and uncertainties, and other important factors, any of which could cause TransCode's actual results to differ from those contained in or implied by the forward-looking statements, see the section entitled "Risk Factors" in TransCode's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, as well as discussions of potential risks, uncertainties and other important factors in any subsequent TransCode filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All information in this press release is as of the date of this release; TransCode undertakes no duty to update this information unless required by law.

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SOURCE TransCode Therapeutics, Inc.