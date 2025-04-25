Topas Therapeutics Announces Presentation of Phase 2a Data for TPM502 in Celiac Disease at Digestive Disease Week® 2025 in San Diego

HAMBURG, Germany--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Topas Therapeutics today announced that it will present clinical Phase 2a data on its lead candidate, TPM502, in celiac disease patients at the upcoming Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) 2025, held from May 3–6, 2025, in San Diego, CA. TPM502 comprises a tolerizing nanoparticle mixture that carries the crucial gluten epitopes for HLA-DQ2.5, present in most celiac disease patients. In October of last year, the company announced positive topline results from its Phase 2a trial evaluating TPM502, showing persistent, antigen-specific tolerogenic effects in patients with celiac disease.

The abstract was selected for presentation in two sessions at DDW. Further details are listed below and available for registered attendees on the DDW conference website.

Session Title: American Gastroenterological Association (AGA) Clinical Science Plenary

Session Date & Time: Monday, May 5th, 08:00 – 9:30 am PDT

Abstract Title: 621: Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacodynamic Effects of TPM502, a Mixture of Tolerizing Nanoparticles for Treatment of Celiac Disease (CeD)

Presenter: Knut Lundin, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator of the Phase 2a study and Professor and Head of Clinical Education at the Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo

Session Title: AGA Presidential Plenary: AGA at its Best and the Best of AGA

Session Date & Time: Monday, May 5th, 10:00 – 11:30 am PDT

Abstract Title: Sp832: Safety, Tolerability and Pharmacodynamic Effects of TPM502, a Mixture of Tolerizing Nanoparticles for Treatment of Celiac Disease (CeD)

Presenter: Knut Lundin, MD, PhD, Principal Investigator of the Phase 2a study and Professor and Head of Clinical Education at the Institute of Clinical Medicine, University of Oslo

About Topas Therapeutics

Topas Therapeutics, a clinical-stage biotech company, is advancing a highly differentiated and versatile approach to establish immune tolerance in autoimmune and immune-mediated diseases. Topas’ proprietary platform comprises antigen-coupled nanoparticles which target liver sinusoidal endothelial cells to drive T cells toward tolerance. The topline readout from our Phase 2a clinical trial in celiac disease validates the potential of this new drug modality and its potential to address a broad range of immune-mediated indications, positioning us to deliver significant therapeutic benefits to patients.

About Digestive Disease Week®

Digestive Disease Week® (DDW) is the largest international gathering of physicians, researchers and academics in the fields of gastroenterology, hepatology, endoscopy and gastrointestinal surgery. Jointly sponsored by the American Association for the Study of Liver Diseases (AASLD), the American Gastroenterological Association (AGA), the American Society for Gastrointestinal Endoscopy (ASGE) and the Society for Surgery of the Alimentary Tract (SSAT), DDW is an in-person and online meeting from May 3-6, 2025. The meeting showcases more than 5,600 abstracts and hundreds of lectures on the latest advances in GI research, medicine and technology. More information can be found at www.ddw.org

